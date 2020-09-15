News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Blackburn – Fraser, Gillespie, Joelinton, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Blackburn has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 7.30pm behind closed doors.

The Magpies looking to build on the promise of that 2-0 win at West Ham on Saturday.

At his press conference on Monday morning, Steve Bruce indicated that there would be a fair few changes to the team that started on Saturday.

The NUFC Head Coach partly justifying that by saying he thought that the Newcastle United squad was far stronger than this time last year.

Here’s hoping he is proved correct with this line-up.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie, Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Joelinton

(This compares to this team that started against West Ham on Saturday – Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll)

Matt Ritchie is captain for the night and Steve Bruce making a massive 10 changes to the team that faced West Ham, only Manquillo plays again.

Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, ASM, Hayden, Hendrick, Atsu, Murphy

Remember, no replays or even extra time – straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes!

