Club report 2 Newcastle United players miss training with new injuries but 2 back in training

The Newcastle United players were back in training on Monday.

Less than 24 hours after the abysmal 3-0 home defeat and performance to Brighton, the NUFC squad were back on the training ground.

After the training session, the club released a gallery of images of the Newcastle United players training, as well as some background to the photos.

Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett are back in full training and were included in the images, however, the club report that Wednesday’s match at Morecambe ‘could come too soon’ for the two defenders.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed that the absence of Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin from the training images released, was because of injuries picked up against Brighton.

No indication though as to how long the pair will be missing, Saint-Maximin forced off with an ankle injury, whilst Lewis took the studs in his face which led to Yves Bissouma’s red card.

Steve Bruce has used two very different teams in the matches so far.

The Newcastle team that played against West Ham and Brighton was:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

Whilst against Blackburn we saw:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie, Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Joelinton

That team that played in the second round of the League Cup, all eleven of them were included in today’s training images, so not the greatest surprise if Steve Bruce plays the exact same team again against Morecambe.

That is though hopefully without Javier Manquillo, or else he will have been asked to start four matches across the space of 12 days.

Ritchie could potentially play left-back against the League Two club.

As well as ASM and Jamal Lewis, the likes of long-term injured Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Matty Longstaff were also missing of course from training today.

