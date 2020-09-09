Opinion

Claims of Joelinton heading to Turkey are embarrassing

Joelinton celebrated his 24th birthday in August.

The Brazilian hoping he has a bit more to celebrate as a Newcastle United player this season.

His pre-season not exactly ideal though.

Joelinton completely missing from pre-season and the club refusing to comment until he turned up six days ago, the striker training for the first time ahead of the new season with the rest of the Newcastle squad.

The club still refusing to comment on the record buy missing all but the final pre-season friendly when he finally got some minutes as a sub, as well as missing all but the final week or so of training. However, media have claimed that the absence was down to self-isolating / quarantining with regards to the virus.

Monday saw Callum Wilson confirmed as Newcastle’s new centre-forward and predicted to be wearing the number nine shirt this coming season?

Where does that leave Joelinton?

Well, long before last season ended, even Steve Bruce was admitting that he and Mike Ashley had decided to spend £40m on somebody who wasn’t really a centre-forward and not a natural goalscorer. Awkward!

By that point, we had already seen Joelinton more often moved to the left side when he started, so the anticipation is that this is where he will be used in the coming season, if selected.

However, the arrival of Wilson was also always going to spark speculation about Joelinton potentially leaving.

I have no doubt that if somebody offered Mike Ashley the club’s £40m back, he would snap their hand off, after his daft purchase.

However, that is very different to a daft transfer story claim this morning.

Difficult for Newcastle fans to imagine but there are countries that have football media which is even less reliable than what we get in the UK.

However, Turkey is one of them. I don’t think I have ever seen one of the Turkish media’s NUFC stories come true, apart from when something like when the likes of a low key Henri Saivet loan move happened to Sivasspor a couple of years ago.

So anyway, Hurriyet in Turkey are claiming Joelinton could be on his way to Fenerbahce in the coming days.

It gets worse, because you then get English media embarrassingly repeating the story and even claiming ‘sources’ have told them, rather than some very laughable Turkish media claim.

Hurriyet talk about Fenrbahce being ambitious and the most active Turkish club in the transfer market this summer.Yes they have brought in 11 signings so far but nine of them are free transfers and they have spent only just over £1m on transfer fees.

The only way any Turkish club could potentially pay a sizeable loan fee and wages, is if they are in the Champions League and Fenerbahce only finished seventh last season and aren’t even in the Europa League. Turkish clubs earning a relative pittance with their domestic football and TV deals, whilst of course a big part of their income is from matchday revenue and like everywhere else, this is badly affected by the virus.

Interesting to see what does happen to Joelinton BUT he will not be going to Fenerbahce!

It would be astonishing to see Mike Ashley allow the Brazilian to go anywhere, especially when you remember the NUFC owner’s spectacular July 2019 claim (Mike Ashley on how it ended with Rafa Benitez “Joelinton was the test” – Never forget) when justifying how Benitez was forced out, so Ashley could pursue his determined at all costs bid to buy Joelinton.

Mike Ashley will 100% not want to lose face, so it then becomes a question of if and where Steve Bruce uses Joelinton.

If I did believe there was any chance of Joelinton moving out in this window, then the only possible way would surely be if a Bundesliga club offered a loan deal that had a concrete buying clause (after a number of appearances) that gave Ashley / NUFC the majority of that £40m back. More than unlikely I reckon.

We can only hope that with a lot of the pressure off and not playing out of position (not centre-forward), we might see a new Joelinton this season.

A season awaits with a lot of unknowns.

