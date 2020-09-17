News

Carabao Cup Live TV 3rd round games announced and Morecambe v Newcastle date now listed

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw will be made after Thursday night’s televised Brighton v Portsmouth second round tie.

Ahead of that match, the live TV matches for the third round have been announced.

Sky Sports selecting four matches to be shown next week.

The Carabao Cup third round games to be shown on live TV are:

Tuesdat 22 Sep: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm)

Tuesday 22 Sep: Luton v Manchester United (8.15pm)

Wednesday 23 Sep: Fleetwood v Everton (7.45pm)

Thursday 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm)

Not the biggest surprise to see Morecambe v Newcastle not selected…

No confirmation as yet from Newcastle United as to when the game will be played.

However, the official Morecambe website is listing the Newcastle game as a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday 23 September:

With Sky Sports opting not to show Morecambe v Newcastle, it means that if fans want to (legally) watch the third round match, it will mean another tenner for the single camera streaming service.

If Newcastle do get past Morecambe, the following midweek (week commencing Monday 28 September) would see them play their Carabao Cup fourth round opponents.

After completing four rounds by the end of September, there is then a bizarre three month wait for round five, with games to be played in the week commencing Monday 21 December.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

