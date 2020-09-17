News

Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle (or Morecambe) get Watford (or Newport)

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw has taken place on Thursday night.

The draw made after the televised Brighton 4 Portsmouth 0 second round match was shown on Sky Sports.

The third round draw had already taken place on the same day the second round draw took place, so we know it is Morecambe v Newcastle next Wednesday (23 September) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

If Newcastle do get past Morecambe, the following midweek (week commencing Monday 28 September) would see them play their Carabao Cup fourth round opponents.

With tonight’s fourth round draw seeing Newcastle (or Morecambe) drawn out of the hat to play away at Newport or Watford.

After completing four rounds by the end of September, there is then a three month wait for round five, with games to be played in the week commencing Monday 21 December.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

Steve Bruce’s luck repeated in this season’s League Cup after the draws in the early rounds of the FA Cup last season.

The first three draws in the FA Cup last season saw Bruce’s NUFC get two League One clubs (Rochdale and Oxford) before then Championship side West Brom, with the Baggies playing their reserve side (Bilic making 10 changes)

This season in the League Cup, it has been Championship side Blackburn, followed by League Two Morecambe, then if Newcastle beat them next week, it would be League Two Newport or Championship Watford, playing for place in the last eight!

The full Carabao Cup fourth round draw is:

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal

Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth

West Brom/Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham/Hull City

Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County/Watford v Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton v Luton Town/Manchester United

