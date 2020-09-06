Transfer Rumours

Callum Wilson has now arrived in Newcastle – Medical booked in

Callum Wilson has travelled up to Newcastle.

The Bournemouth striker arriving on Tyneside courtesy of a trip up from the south coast on Mike Ashley’s helicopter.

Sky Sports (and others – The Mail, Chronicle etc) confirming the 28 year old’s arrival, along with the news that a medical is booked in, with some parts of it to happen on Sunday night and then the rest to be completed on Monday.

With the trip to West Ham only six days away, Newcastle United desperately need to get the deal completed as soon as possible, to then get Callum Wilson on the training pitch and integrating into the team at the earliest possible opportunity.

Not the greatest of seasons in 2019/20 for the centre-forward, scoring only eight goals in 35 Premier League appearances (32 starts, three as a sub).

Indeed, after scoring five goals by the end of September 2019, Callum Wilson only scored three more in his final 28 PL appearances last season.

A reminder maybe that whilst he is a decent striker, Wilson isn’t a world beater, plus he will need the service.

The previous (2018/19) season was his stand out one, scoring 14 in 30 PL appearances (29 starts and one sub appearance), having scored only 19 league goals across the previous three seasons – injuries playing a part as he started 48 PL matches across those three years with 13 sub appearances.

Sunday morning brought confirmation that Bournemouth had agreed the £20m deal with Newcastle, Villa withdrawing their offer after accepting the player wanted to go to NUFC.

After yesterday’s defeat to Stoke, Steve Bruce revealed that Dwight Gayle was having his knee operation on Saturday and confirmed he will be out a considerable time. So vital that Callum Wilson can hit the ground running for Newcastle and stay fit, with precious few other goalscorers in the team.

News still awaited on whether his former Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser will also complete a deal with Newcastle after arriving on Friday for more talks, hopefully ahead of signing a contract.

Callum Wilson wasn’t involved as Bournemouth won 5-3 at West Ham on Saturday, ironically where Newcastle will start their campaign in the Premier League on Saturday.

