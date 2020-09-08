Opinion

Callum Wilson and the bizarre 8 goals comment

Callum Wilson was unveiled as Newcastle United’s first buy of the summer transfer window on Monday.

Only five days ahead of the season kicking off and the only fit and available striker being Andy Carroll, who hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for 29 months, the belated but welcome signing of a striker was eventually made.

As usual under Mike Ashley, the preparations a total shambles, as he refused to allow any money to be spent in good time, which would have allowed key new signings a proper chance of a pre-season and friendly matches to integrate into the squad.

Nevertheless, a massive relief that hopefully Andy Carroll won’t be leading the line on Saturday at West Ham. His potential worth to Newcastle this season surely as an impact sub.

So what about the new £20m (including add-ons) signing, what can we look forward to?

This is his career record so far in the top tier.

Callum Wilson Premier League goals:

2015/16 – 5 goals

2016/17 – 6 goals

2017/18 – 8 goals

2018/19 – 14 goals

2019/20 – 8 goals

I was intrigued to hear Callum Wilson talking after he had been unveiled as Newcastle’s new centre-forward, declaring: ‘I didn’t have the greatest season last year, I’d be the first one to admit, I’m quite an honest person. I’m always analysing myself and eight goals in the league is not something I’d even like to associate myself with.’

I think Wilson is a decent signing and you like to hear confidence from your main hope for goals BUT you also have to keep a grip on reality as well. Or else, like the Newcastle fans are so routinely unfairly accused of…our new star signing could face accusations of being deluded.

Injuries have obviously played their part but the facts tell you that in his whole career so far, Callum Wilson has only ever scored more than eight Premier League goals, once in his entire time in the top tier.

Managing totals of five, six, and then eight on two occasions but then only more than eight in that one stand out 2018/19 season of 14 goals.

I think for the striker’s sake, Newcastle fans have to be realistic and dismiss Callum Wilson’s comment, with the way things have gone under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, if Wilson can get to 10 goals then anything else would be seen as a bonus. Following a season when Carroll, Gayle, Joelinton and Muto scored only six between them.

Callum Wilson says he will be ‘looking to get to double figures as soon as possible’ and when / if he does so, Newcastle fans will feel reassured that this has been the right signing for NUFC.

Of course, in that 2018/19 season when Callum Wilson managed double figures, Newcastle United actually had two strikers doing so. Mike Ashley however happy to push out both Ayoze Perez (12 goals) and Salomon Rondon (11), along with Mike Ashley, in his mad pursuit of taking total control of transfers once again and paying an alleged £40m+ for Joelinton.

To give Callum Wilson’s Premier League career goal tally some context, Ayoze Perez has also played five seasons of English top tier football. Though very rarely played as an out and out centre-forward, the former Tenerife player has scored the exact same number of PL goals (41) as Callum Wilson.

The new Newcastle striker clearly does have the potential to score double figures and beyond at Newcastle BUT until he does so, that is all it is, potential.

If he stays injury free and if Steve Bruce relaxes his over the top negative tactics and if he gets the service and if Callum Wilson is in form, then he will score goals. As ever with NUFC under Mike Ashley, there are always an awful lot of IFs.

Callum Wilson talking to NUFC TV:

“I believe in my ability as a player.

“I have got Premier League goals to my name already.

“I didn’t have the greatest season last year, I’d be the first one to admit, I’m quite an honest person.

“I’m always analysing myself and eight goals in the league is not something I’d even like to associate myself with.

“So I’ll be looking to get to double figures as soon as possible next season.

“Yeah, like I say, and any more goals to come.

“Obviously I have targets and as a striker I think it is important to set yourself goals, both long-term and short-term, and I’m hoping to achieve those.

“The decision to come here, with the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as a team.

“I also want to help contribute to goals as well, don’t just want to be associated with a goalscorer, you want to be able to be a team player.

“I know I need to score my goals this year, if I”m going to have a chance and opportunity to get into the England squad for the Euros.”

