Bundesliga club rule out Yoshinori Muto deal

Fair to say that things haven’t worked out for Yoshinori Muto on Tyneside.

Bought for £9.5m in August 2018, the Japanese striker has never really got to grips with the Premier League.

Yoshinori Muto has only made seven Premier League starts (plus 18 sub appearances) and scored that one PL goal in the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2018/19.

With two years left on his contract and seemingly zero chance of having much involvement this coming season, the 28 year old is a player that Newcastle would love to unload.

Yoshinori Muto signed for Newcastle from Mainz and there have been rumours in the German media that they are interested in bringing back their former player.

However, Mainz’ Director of Football Rouven Schroder when asked about the rumours, has stated there is absolutely no truth in them.

That whilst they have a lot of affection for the Newcastle striker, they have plenty of options in the striking department and he won’t be returning to Mainz this summer.

Rouven Schroder talking to Fussball News:

“Muto was a very good player [for Mainz] and a great personality.

“However, Yoshi is not an issue in our considerations [in this transfer window].

“That has nothing to do with his profile but with our current quality of the squad on the offensive”

Back in August 2018 when Yoshinori Muto signed for Newcastle United for £9.5m we reported this on The Mag:

‘…As for Muto’s playing style: ‘Works best as a central striker with a prolific attacking mid behind him. Creates a lot of space and has the pace and energy to get in behind quite a lot.’

I think it is obvious from the Japanese international’s record so far that he isn’t going to be a prolific goalscorer but interesting when you dig down into his stats.

Three years at Mainz have seen him score seven, five and eight goals, in his three league seasons.

However, you have to take that in the context of starting only 48 Bundesliga games in those three years, with 18 appearances off the bench.

Maybe the best guide is when you look at 4,422 minutes on the pitch, which works out at a goal every 221 minutes. Which would work out at 15 goals if playing every single minute of a 38 game Premier League season.

In reality, Newcastle look to be getting a hard working striker who is also capable of at least getting into double figures, if staying free of injury, which has been a problem at Mainz.’

