News

Brighton star apologises to new Newcastle United signing

Jamal Lewis had endured a painful afternoon along with the rest of his Newcastle teammates as Brighton completely dominated.

However, with only a minute to go, for Newcastle’s new signing the game ended on a very painful personal note.

Yves Bissouma attempting an acrobatic attempt to backheel a ball that was head high, only to totally miss the ball and connect with the head of Jamal Lewis.

It was a red card for the visiting midfielder and Bissouma went to check on Jamal Lewis before leaving the pitch.

With blood flowing, the NUFC left-back eventually left the field of play himself after some treatment, not returning to the action as at 3-0 down little point even if they could have somehow temporarily patched him up.

Bissouma now misses the visit of Manchester United next Saturday and it was one of those instances of clearly no malice in what he did. However, his actions so reckless in terms of creating danger for an opponent, he had to be sent off.

Following the match, Yves Bissouma used his Twitter account to publicly apologise to the Newcastle player and wish him a speedy recovery:

“Jamal Lewis – Brother, I’m really sorry I didn’t want to touch you.

“My intentions were more on the ball.

“I pray that you come back on the field stronger.

“I wish you a good recovery.”

A following tweet saw Bissouma add:

“Very good teamwork, a little disappointed to go out on a red card but the main thing was the 3 points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

