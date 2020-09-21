Opinion

Brighton fans comments on Newcastle United game – Very different pre and post-match…

Brighton fans had plenty to say ahead of Sunday at St James Park

They then had even more to add after the final whistle.

Fair to say that the mood of Brighton fans wasn’t buoyant ahead of playing Newcastle United.

Last season, Brighton fans saw only 39 goals in the Premier League (Steve Bruce managing one less with 38 for Newcastle) and wondering whether for all the nice approach play under Graham Potter, whether once again this season they would struggle to turn that into goals.

Indeed, many Brighton fans were envious of the transfer business Newcastle had done and thoughts of NUFC looking strong this season.

There were even comments praising Steve Bruce as a very decent ‘underrated’ manager.

A very different matter though when it came to post-match comments from Brighton fans, as you can see below.

Great manager, great football, great performance and as for Newcastle United and Steve Bruce…

Indeed, the only disagreement amongst Brighton fans after their team hammered Newcastle 3-0, was whether Yves Bissouma should have got a red card or not.

Brighton fans comment via their North Stand Chat message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘I think the underrated Brucey has got them very solid with their counters and set pieces, and of course new players helps.’

‘Been reading some Newcastle fans comments this morning, to be fair to the Geordies… they’re pretty realistic.

Some are giving it the “we should be beating teams like Brighton”, but many are saying how we’re a very good footballing side who outplayed them last season and this is a tough game etc.

Good fans the Geordies. Refreshingly so when compared to some other teams.’

‘Newcastle were appalling at the Amex recently. They just sat back and defended really. Only the introduction of Carroll offered any threat.

With all those new signings and being at home, I suspect that they’ll be far more willing to come at us.

However, I still think we’ll have lots of possession and will be faced with two banks of four to break down for large periods of the game.

A draw wouldn’t be unsurprising but if they score first, I’m worried that we’ll be blocked out for the rest of the game.’

‘Too soon to start bed wetting but we really want a win or at least a score draw today, to make it a good start to the season. Up the Albion!’

‘They appear to have strengthened well and looked decent against West Ham.

Draw written all over it.’

‘Confess I don’t feel overly confident and that bloody Wilson had better not score!’

‘We will play well with good possession,get a couple of golden opportunities to score which,as usual,we will miss,Newcastle will get a couple of chances which they will stick in the back of the net.

Sorry to be pessimistic but we see this happen so many times when we play.I hope I am wrong.

POST-MATCH

‘Potter 10 – Took the Dinosaur Bruce to the slaughterhouse and put him down. My Geordie supporting mate called it when he saw their line-up. 4-4-2 was either arrogance, stupidity or suicide.’

‘Brilliant for the second season running at St James Park to see Steve Bruce completely bemused by what was happening in front of him. Potter totally schooled him today.’

‘I think PL management is too advanced for Brucey . . . He looked like a neanderthal who’d just been defrosted. On the touch line.’

‘There is so much space for the third goal.

Connolly gets the ball off Maupay, and has time to order a Greggs before he fires home.’

‘One of the wags on a Newcastle forum even reckoned Connolly could have driven off and got a Covid test and then got back to the game to score, the amount of time he was given!’

‘Can I just draw attention to the passage of play between the first and second goals.

Newcastle were playing the ball round the back.

3 players were each chased down by our front 3 who then stayed with the man they’d terrorised, resulting in Newcastle eventually just booting the ball out of play.

Lovely to see.’

‘Magnificent team performance and the wonderful GP is now beginning to shut up some of the doubters from last season.’

‘What an incredible manager we have and what a team we are building. To play like that away from home in the Premier League. Stunning.’

‘That was absolutely beautiful and clinical as Bruce and his team were dissected piece by little piece, as the flat nosed cabbage victim had to tear up every single page of his playbook.

The red was disappointing, but come on. That’s brilliant. That’s Potterball.’

‘There is no way Newcastle should have finished without a sending off.’

‘Brilliant performance from the whole team today, except Ryan as he had nothing to do. Lamptey, Bissouma, Maupay all excellent and Ben White quietly went about his business calmly and assuredly. Hopefully this is a taste of the season to come.’

‘Really can’t see how that’s a red fro Bissouma – he was trying to flick the ball up. Yellow all day long for me. The nature of the injury is irrelevant.

‘No the injury now not relevant. But if you challenge for a ball, at head height and miss the ball and catch the player in the face you are being the definition of dangerous. That runs the risk of getting a straight red.’

‘I think the ref had a great game, didnt get a decision wrong.’

‘Apart from not sending Lascelles off for a second yellow.’

‘Outstanding performance. As good as any we’ve given in the premier league I think. Better from start to finish, we were better in every department and were better man for man.’

‘Newcastle ran around like thugs for 90 mins and still have 11 men on the pitch and Bissouma gets sent off for something that wasn’t deliberate.’

‘A real complete performance from managers tactics to the players carrying them out

Big away win that.

Was a pleasure to watch.’

‘Newcastle – wow what an insipid performance.

Would not take any of their players (well maybe Lewis as a future investment).’

‘I saw a tweet suggesting Maty was like the Queen Mother today – wearing gloves for no apparent reason.

Outstanding from everyone today. Fantastic performance.’

‘Newcastle beaten by brilliant Brighton, says it all.’

‘Hope shearer is on match of the day…’

‘Newcastle nuked 3-0.’

‘For all the changes Newcastle have made, whether in formation or personnel, they haven’t looked remotely threatening.’

‘It’s a red card. Blind high and open studs.

Not intended. But no complaints.

If that was an oppo player we would be seething.’

