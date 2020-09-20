Opinion

Brighton fans comments – Confused about Newcastle United team, fans and Steve Bruce…

Brighton fans have been having an interesting and varied debate ahead of the trip to St James Park.

If ever there was a fixture for neutrals to avoid, it is this one.

The past three seasons, Newcastle v Brighton has ended up 0-0, 0-1 and 0-0, indeed NUFC have never ever scored a goal at home in a top fight game against the Seagulls.

Last season, Brighton fans saw only 39 goals in the Premier League, Steve Bruce managing one less with 38 for Newcastle.

So surely we are guaranteed a classic!

Brighton fans aren’t that sure what to think about anything Newcastle United related, with wide differences of opinions…

Is Steve Bruce hopeless or underrated?

Are NUFC supporters ‘refreshingly’ good fans, or simply arrogant.

Is this Newcastle side as poor as Brighton fans saw last season, or significantly better due to new signings?

The first round of Premier League matches kind of summed up much of what happened for both clubs last season.

Newcastle scored with their only two shots on target at West Ham, with the Hammers having more possession, shots on target and corners, NUFC also carrying luck when West Ham hit the bar twice.

As for Brighton, they had more shots on target, possession and corners than Chelsea but couldn’t turn that into the goals they maybe deserved, losing 3-1.

Today could give a fair few answers for both sets of supporters, can Brighton carry more of a goal threat and take advantage of the rest of their decent play. Whilst for Newcastle, will Steve Bruce ditch the over the top negative tactics from last season, press and take the game to Brighton, in order to then give a better supply line for the likes of Callum Wilson to have the benefit of?

Brighton fans comment via their North Stand Chat message board:

‘We completely outplayed Newcastle on their turf last season.

Virtually criminal we didn’t take all 3pts, think we had something close to 70% possession for most the game.

They are a bit more fired up now as a club, and I think the underrated Brucey has got them very solid with their counters and set pieces, and of course new players helps.

We may go behind in this one. If we play to our very best and score first we can win, most likely result: draw. I’ll go 2-2.’

‘I hate Steve Bruce sides.’

‘Really hope we can get one over them today.

Reading some of the comments from Newcastle fans they seem to think today’s match is a ‘given’ and about as easy a 3 points they will get this season so it would be great to throw a little spanner in the works.

Good luck today guys. Let’s get our first points on the board.’

‘I double checked the match stats from last season. Newcastle fans must have very short memories as we had 71% possession in our game up there last time.’

‘They have got short memories.

We were brilliant that game and totally outplayed them. I remember that game really well as it was Alzate’s premier league debut and I was blown away by how good he was.

Also remember very well Steve Bruce’s haunted face on the touchline as we totally bamboozled them, he didn’t have a clue what was going on.

To this day I don’t know how we didn’t win that game.’

‘Also been reading some Newcastle fans comments this morning, to be fair to the Geordies… they’re pretty realistic.

Some are giving it the “we should be beating teams like Brighton”, but many are saying how we’re a very good footballing side who outplayed them last season and this is a tough game etc.

Good fans the Geordies. Refreshingly so when compared to some other teams.’

‘Newcastle were appalling at the Amex recently. They just sat back and defended really. Only the introduction of Carroll offered any threat.

With all those new signings and being at home, I suspect that they’ll be far more willing to come at us.

However, I still think we’ll have lots of possession and will be faced with two banks of four to break down for large periods of the game.

A draw wouldn’t be unsurprising but if they score first, I’m worried that we’ll be blocked out for the rest of the game.’

‘Too soon to start bed wetting but we really want a win or at least a score draw today, to make it a good start to the season. Up the Albion!’

‘Not an easy place to go however, decent performance and at least a point today please.’

‘They appear to have strengthened well and looked decent against West Ham. On the other hand, no crowd certainly works in our favour and they never do well against us.

Draw written all over it.’

‘We’re going to batter them.

1-1.’

‘So excited.’

‘Confess I don’t feel overly confident and that bloody Wilson had better not score!’

‘We will play well with good possession,get a couple of golden opportunities to score which,as usual,we will miss,Newcastle will get a couple of chances which they will stick in the back of the net.

Sorry to be pessimistic but we see this happen so many times when we play.I hope I am wrong.’

