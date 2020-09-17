News

Brighton boss insists Thursday match scheduling no negative for Newcastle game on Sunday

Graham Potter watched on as his team lost 3-1 to Chelsea on Monday night, despite the south coast team having more possession, shots and corners.

On Sunday, Brighton travel to St James Park for their second Premier League match of the season but before then they play Portsmouth at home.

It is pretty much the closest that Brighton have got to a local derby (50 miles between Brighton and Portsmouth) and after tonight’s televised second round clash, the League Cup fourth round draw will be made.

Whilst Newcastle United have a Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday start to the season, Brighton appear to have been dealt a not so kind Monday, Thursday, Sunday set of matches, giving them two less days of preparation for the second Premier League match.

Despite that, Graham Potter is claiming that the scheduling of matches is no negative for him and his Brighton team.

Steve Bruce made 10 changes on Tuesday night and was very lucky to see Newcastle beat Blackburn, as the visitors dominated in every area apart from being able to find the back of the net.

Interesting to see how many changes Graham Potter will make tonight and he claims the usual putting a strong side out etc but also admits a number of the under 23s squad will be involved.

Graham Potter speaking at his press conference ahead of facing Portsmouth:

“We see it as an opportunity, a chance for us to develop as a group.

“We want to develop our idea, develop our team, and develop some positivity, because I think we have still got some of that from the other night and we want to carry that forward.

“We have a lot of players who are desperate to play and keen to remind us of what they can do.

“It is not a Premier League game and that brings certain other challenges, but we want to try to focus on every game like it is the same, we want to try to be organised, we want to be balanced, we want to win.

“We want to try to play well, we want to try to improve.

“In the long term, that is how you change the mentality – by playing well in games like this and trying to win.”

Under 23s called into squad for tonight’s match and have been training with the first team ahead of the Portsmouth game:

“Haydon Roberts has been training with us since lockdown so he will be involved. Alex Cochrane, Romaric Yapi and Peter Gwargis will be in the group as well.

“Viktor Gyokeres will also feature. He’s been training with us and you can see his attributes and what he brings, so it will be nice to see him in a match situation.”

