News

Bournemouth turn down Villa £15m+ for Callum Wilson as wait for Newcastle offer – Reports

It looks clear now that a move for Callum Wilson is imminent.

A case of when not if the 28 year old striker will be transferred.

The talk this week has now culminated in Aston Villa offering £15m plus £5m in potential add-ons, presumably one of the main factors determining the bonus cash will be depending on Callum Wilson keeping Villa up.

This has been widely reported, with the likes of Sky Sports, The Telegraph and others confirming the bid and that Bournemouth have turned it down.

The claim is that the south coast club are prepared to deal if the initial payment goes up to £17m.

So will Aston Villa, or anybody else…satisfy the Bournemouth demands and make the deal happen?

There has been much talk of Newcastle wanting to do a deal that would involve Matt Ritchie going in other direction.

Now we all like Matt Ritchie and appreciate his contribution at St James Park the past four years BUT I have seen some pretty wild estimations of his worth in any swap plus cash deal. The winger turns 31 in six days time and whilst some are putting a £10m (or more!) makeweight figure on Ritchie, I would suggest £5m would be more realistic and be at the upper end. Especially when you consider that IF Bournemouth are interested in the NUFC player as part of the deal, they will be committing to massive wages for a now Championship club and probably a minimum three year contract.

Sadly, my fear (as always) is that Mike Ashley’s valuation of Matt Ritchie will be far closer to the sky high ones that some NUFC fans are talking about, expecting to pay next to nothing in cash for Callum Wilson. Ritchie, a giant SD mug and as many white sports socks as Bournemouth can carry, is unlikely to get this deal over the line.

Aston Villa splashed the cash last season, much of it wasted, but have already shown they are looking to have a better go this time. Seemingly set to retain Grealish and having paid £16m for Matty Cash yesterday.

With only two free transfers and Mike Ashley keeping a number of staff, including scouts, on furlough to the bitter end and beyond the closing of the transfer window, to suddenly pay £17m or more for a player would be astonishing for many Newcastle fans, so low are the expectations now.

Indeed, very interesting to read comments from Villa fans about their bid, many disappointed they aren’t aiming higher than Callum Wilson and at best, others seeing him as ok. In contrast, Newcastle fans are most definitely thinking Callum Wilson is the best striker we could realistically expect with Mike Ashley still here, whilst fearing very much who we would end up with, if anybody, if Wilson doesn’t end up on Tyneside.

In his five seasons in the Premier League, Callum Wilson has scored 5, 6, 8, 14 and 8 goals.

However, he has had more than his fair share of injuries and with 41 goals in 109 PL starts (plus 17 sub appearances), averaging a goal every 233 minutes, that is a pretty decent record of scoring roughly every two and a half games worth on average.

If it ends up not being Callum Wilson then Newcastle need to find somebody else pronto, as going into the season with what they have got at the moment, is asking for serious trouble.

