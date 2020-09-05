Transfer Rumours

Bournemouth receive £20m bid for Callum Wilson from Newcastle United – Reports

Friday brought news that Aston Villa had offered £15m plus £5m in potential add-ons for Callum Wilson.

Presumably one of the main factors determining the bonus cash would be depending on Callum Wilson keeping Villa up.

However, various media, including Sky Sports and The Telegraph, confirmed that whilst the bid had indeed been made, Bournemouth turned it down. The reports saying that the south coast club are prepared to deal if somebody raises the initial payment up to £17m.

Saturday morning has now brought news that Newcastle United have finally made their own official bid for Callum Wilson.

Amongst those reporting the offer to Bournemouth from NUFC, are Sky Sports and The Mail.

Craig Hope of The Mail says that sources have confirmed to him that indeed the offer has been made and it totals £20m including add-ons. Here’s hoping that presumably Newcastle have met Bournemouth’s asking price of £17m guaranteed plus add-ons, making it up to a potential final £20m they will receive. Presumably again, Newcastle’s add-ons will also largely be depending on Wilson helping to prevent NUFC relegation this coming season.

With only free transfer Jeff Hendrick arriving during these first six weeks of the transfer window, St James Park is now (relatively) looking like transfer central this weekend.

Ryan Fraser reported to have arrived on Friday for more talks ahead of hopefully agreement and then a medical, whilst Saturday morning has brought news of a Newcastle offer of £13.5m-£15m (plus add-ons) depending on who you read, being allegedly accepted by Norwich for left-back Jamal Lewis.

All three look credible signings and would give fans a massive lift if they happen.

Premier League kick-off only a week away and Newcastle desperate for added quality, especially when it comes to creativity and goals.

There had been much talk of Newcastle wanting to do a deal that would involve Matt Ritchie going in the other direction but that now looks set to happen as a separate deal, if it does indeed go ahead.

In his five seasons in the Premier League, Callum Wilson has scored 5, 6, 8, 14 and 8 goals.

However, he has had more than his fair share of injuries and with 41 goals in 109 PL starts (plus 17 sub appearances), averaging a goal every 233 minutes, that is a pretty decent record of scoring roughly every two and a half games worth on average.

