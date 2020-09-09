News

Boris Johnson says Premier League fans return to stadiums in October now under ‘review’

Wednesday afternoon has brought comments from Boris Johnson regarding fans of Premier League clubs returning to stadiums.

The government had put in place plans that providing tests went ok in terms of sporting venues trialling a limited number of spectators across various sports, October could see a certain percentage of Newcastle fans and those of the other 18 PL clubs return to grounds.

However, Boris Johnson made clear today that those plans are now very much in doubt.

The Prime Minister speaking at a Downing Street press conference, said that: ‘We must revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums from 1 October. But that doesn’t mean we are going to scrap the programme entirely. We are just going to have to review it and abridge it.”

However, with the increase once again in numbers of positive cases and tighter restrictions announced earlier this week allowing no more than six people getting together for social gatherings. Very difficult to now believe that that in three weeks time we will see Newcastle fans inside St James Park for the home game with Burnley, on the first weekend in October.

I hope I’m wrong.

The government had pressurised the Premier League about the showing of live TV games and Tuesday brought news that the PL had bowed to that pressure and allowed all September games to be shown live.

They said then that arrangements for October onwards would depend on how things developed and so surely we will see all games shown live in October and beyond, for the foreseeable.

BBC Sport report:

‘Plans for spectators to attend sporting events in England from 1 October are to be reviewed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Johnson, speaking at a Downing Street news conference, also said pilot events in September would be restricted to 1,000 fans with social distancing measures in place.

Johnson said the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, would give more details shortly.’

