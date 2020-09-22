News

Boris Johnson announces no football fans allowed into stadiums – Measures set to last 6 months

Final confirmation has came courtesy of Boris Johnson.

No Newcastle fans will be allowed into St James Park from October.

The Prime Minister making his expected announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, confirming what new measures are to be put in place to try and combat the spread of the virus.

Boris Johnson stating that measures recently brought in for the north east and other localised areas, were now to be rolled out nationwide, such as pubs and restaurants closing at 10pm and table service only.

He also has reverted back to people working from home if possible, plus new measures including people working in shops having to wear masks or risk a fine.

Boris Johnson stating that the plans to allow fans into ‘large sporting events’ as from October are now cancelled.

As for how long these measures / restrictions are set to last, the PM stated ‘unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months.’

Very difficult to see major progress being made in what is sure to be a very difficult winter ahead and very very unlikely to imagine that fans allowed into sporting events would be allowed to be an exception.

Six months takes us up to the end of March and all but the end of the Premier League season.

A grim time for all of us, including when it comes to that football / NUFC part of our lives.

Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons:

“We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real.

“I’m sorry to say that, as in Spain and France and many other countries, we have reached a perilous turning point.

“Finally, we have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events, so we will not be able to do this from 1st October.

“I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities.”

“We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing, but unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months.

“For the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives and I must tell the House and the country that our fight against it will continue.”

