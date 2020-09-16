Opinion

Blackburn fans comments on losing to Newcastle United – Interesting debate

Blackburn fans are now concentrating on the league.

Watching on from home, they saw their team bow out of the League Cup at St James Park.

A very good goal made by Miguel Almiron, finished by Ryan Fraser, the difference between the two teams.

However, the reality for Blackburn fans was that they watched their team have more shots (14 v 5), more corners (10 v 3) and more possession (64% v 34%) and will wonder how they didn’t win or even score a goal.

Newcastle scoring with one of only two shots on target all night, the other a ‘pass back’ from Joelinton.

Blackburn fans left frustrated, just like their team and manager.

Whilst Newcastle supporters wonder if this group of players who turned out last night, can and will do better this season.

An interesting debate below as Blackburn fans discuss how they ended up losing.

Blackburn fans commenting via their BRFCS message board:

‘Watched this with a Newcastle supporter who couldn’t believe we didn’t win.

On the plus side, dominated, created chances and on other days we’d get the win.’

‘Just gone to Newcastle and out performed them, bearing in mind that Newcastle team cost 100 million pounds.’

‘We will definitely win a lot of matches if we keep this performance level and intensity up.’

‘Not if we don’t score goals we won’t.’

‘I didn’t watch it.

One of my least favourite people was proved right.

Bruce said he would play his second string and win.

He did. They did.

Putting it simply if we cannot dominate Newcastle Reserves, there is something very wrong.

Sounds like zero inspiration.’

‘You didn’t watch it.’

‘Dominant display tonight but worrying signs at both ends. Absolutely no cutting edge and really susceptible to counter attacks with both full backs so high up.’

‘Only a packed defence stopped Rovers from a deserved win.’

‘Wow, how did we not win that? You’d think we were the PL side of the two teams looking at that match.

A little bit too much through the middle at times, but we kept trying and deserved much more. But when facing PL quality in the final third, we need to take better care of our chances.’

‘We had enough chances to win the game.

Dont take them, dont win.

Played well and kept the ball well. But finishing simply not good enough.’

‘Encouraging performance, we bossed the play and the ball but couldn’t do much with it or really create any golden chances.’

‘Absolute torture. The worst way to lose. Dominated but never looked like scoring. Hated every second.

It’s great to watch but not effective. Against a packed defence we’re not good enough.

Newcastle were terrible.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

