Opinion

Blackburn fans comments dominated by 2 big topics ahead of facing Newcastle United

There won’t be any Blackburn fans inside St James Park tonight, nor indeed Newcastle supporters.

However, the staying at home, away fans, have had plenty to say ahead of the match.

Two big strands of debate stand out.

Firstly, there appears to be an overwhelming belief that Newcastle are going to win comfortably.

Hopefully they are proved correct on that one.

Secondly, Adam Armstrong.

Very interesting to hear their debate concerning the former Newcastle striker.

Clearly they see him as their best striker and best player.

A big discussion on whether he should be risked tonight and even bigger discussion on whether they might lose him to a Premier League club…

Great to hear how well he is doing and it would be very interesting to see how the Newcastle fan would get on, if getting a proper chance in the top tier.

Blackburn fans comments via their BRFCS message board:

‘Newcastle fairly comprehensively undid West Ham and looked far more potent in a long time so a bit of a thrashing might be on the cards.

We have been drawn against them rather often in the past 30 years so getting progress past them is rather overdue.’

‘Can’t see much for us here.

They’ll be on a high after tonking West Ham and we’ll probably be starting the season off with 2 straight defeats.’

‘Rest Adam Armstrong. He’s 2 goals from 2 this season and clearly going to keep scoring, but only if he stays fit for league games.’

‘Armstrong probably doesn’t get rested for this, though I see the reasoning.’

‘The words of the opposing manager should be enough to motivate the players!

Steve Bruce on cup selection: We will make wholesale changes. Some need to play, Ryan Fraser will make his debut, Ciaran Clark will play. I expect us to go through.’

‘Really don’t like Newcastle anyway so extra motivated needed for me.’

‘I dont think we can afford to start Armstrong, if he gets injured I dont see any goals across our front line to be honest.’

‘Send out a team packed with youngsters and use it as a learning curve. Save the legs for the league.’

‘There was an article about Carroll in the paper suggesting he was lucky not to be red carded on Saturday as he’s starting the old flying elbow routine when he’s jumping for the ball.

I was only thinking who out of our CBs would relish the fight against him.’

‘Due to lack of revenue streams, I would be taking all cup matches seriously, as the further we go the better are the chances We get TV monies.’

‘The real money is in promotion. Good tv money isn’t likely for a while anyway and the matches themselves have no crowds so won’t generate much. I wonder how the streaming money gets split.

It’s going to be a more intensive season with lots of midweek games. Normally I always want us to progress in all cups as far as possible, but this time we could possibly do without it.

Still be delighted if we win. But no need to tire out our main players IMO. Rather beat Wycombe.’

‘I can’t see much advantage in starting Adam Armstrong and risking him picking up an injury unless you’re putting him in the shop window and hoping he impresses against Premier League opposition.’

‘Armstrong always wants to do well on home turf, and what harm if he puts himself in the shop window, although if anyone was going to come in for him I suspect it would already have happened.

2-1 barcodes, who have Carrol sent off for being a lanky streak of p.ss.’

‘We’ve seemed to make a habit of getting knocked out by prem opposition in the early stages of the cup over the last couple of season under TM (Burnley, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Sheff united etc etc) so don’t have high hopes, but encouragingly we’ve made a game of it in nearly all of those fixtures so I do expect us to push Newcastle in stages.’

‘Extra time and pens after holding to a 1-1 in normal time.

We never do anything the easy way.’

‘No extra time tonight straight to pens!’

‘And a repeat of the 1998 shootout, when a young David Dunn scored the last penalty for Rovers to win 4-2. Incidentally both teams missed a penalty during the game. A Shearer rarity when he ballooned one over the bar and Kenna had one saved in injury time.’

‘Adam Armstrong is our top scorer and we need him a lot more than we need a bit of money for flogging him.’

‘I have no inkling that Armstrong wants to leave and will pull a Duffy to do so.

I think he’ll want to shine for us in front of Newcastle fans.’

