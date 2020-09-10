News

BBC Sport main man has predicted Newcastle United will finish 8 places higher than…

BBC Sport have been looking forward to the new 2020/21 Premier League season.

Phil McNulty is the chief football writer at BBC Sport and he has given his considered opinion on the 20 clubs contesting the 2020/21 campaign.

It is only an opinion of course and opinions can be very wrong, after all, none of saw Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2015/16, nor did a lot of us think Newcastle United would get relegated that season either…

Interesting though to read outside opinions, stepping outside our own endless internal debates within the NUFC fanbase.

The positive news is that the BBC Sport main man predicts that Newcastle United will finish a massive eight places higher than last season.

The less positive news is that last (2019/20) season Phil McNulty predicted that Newcastle would finish 20th and rock bottom.

The BBC Sport chief football writer’s predicted 2020/21 final table:

The BBC Sport write up on Newcastle United:

“12th Newcastle United (Finished last season – 13th)

“Steve Bruce was hardly a welcome arrival as replacement for Rafael Benitez but silenced his critics with a decent first season of consolidation on Tyneside.

“I can see this being another solid campaign for the Magpies.

“Bruce has done some very decent work in the markets, particularly with the added threat of Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser.

“Jeff Hendrick is a very solid addition on a free transfer from Burnley while Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis will add more quality.

“Not expecting earth-shattering results but not expecting a struggle either – although this is Newcastle United remember.”

