Opinion

Aston Villa fans comments – Not taking Callum Wilson preference for Newcastle very well…

Aston Villa fans have been commenting on the Sunday morning news regarding Callum Wilson.

The media confirming that the Bournemouth and England striker is moving to Newcastle United.

Newcastle met Bournemouth’s valuation (£20m including a guaranteed £17m+ as well as add-ons) and even though Aston Villa then offered more (£21m), the striker is on his way to Tyneside.

Bournemouth agreeing to Newcastle’s bid and Villa pulling out, as they accepted Callum Wilson wanted to head to St James Park, not Villa Park.

After Sunday’s breaking news, some ‘interesting’ comments from Aston Villa fans.

As you will see below, some genuine supporters are honest enough to say that they are really disappointed and that Wilson would have been a really good signing.

However…loads of Aston Villa fans are now suddenly claiming that they never ever wanted Wilson anyway, he is too old, he’s not very good, get much better for the money, he’s only not going to Villa because he is from Coventry, ‘fantastic news’ etc etc etc.

I think Callum Wilson will be a good solid signing if not spectacular BUT having read the comments from Aston Villa fans, it has given a boost and I’m now feeling a little bit extra happy with the news!

Aston Villa fans commenting on their Villa Talk message board after Callum Wilson chose Newcastle United over Villa:

‘Wasn’t against this one but if someone ‘prefers’ the barcodes f… off and fill yer boots mate!’

‘Imagine uprooting your family to live in Newcastle, to play Bruceball and to play with zero England Internationals just because your from Coventry and its cool to hate Villa there.’

‘Was never keen on him.’

‘Fantastic start to the day. Bullet well and truly dodged. Move on to bigger and better.’

‘Didn’t want him but I am concerned that we didn’t know he didn’t want to come us, it suggests that either our prep on players isn’t good enough or this was a panic attempt buy.’

‘I like Wilson and he would’ve been a solid signing, but I wouldn’t be to upset about losing out on him. Surely there are other options out there right now. Watkins as the potential to be a more exciting signing.’

‘That could be true but it could also be true that we were never interested. It’s so hard to say these days.

It always felt like an unusual one for us.

Hopefully we have got better lined up.’

‘If bruce and smith are the only managers that want you your at rock bottom.’

‘Gutted. I think he’ll have a good season for the toon and we’ll look back on this as a missed opportunity.’

‘Considering that last summer he was in the England squad and had Champions League squads sniffing around, but were put off by the reported 70 million pound valuation, to end up at either Newcastle/Villa a year later is kind of rock bottom…hahaha.’

‘I wonder who is next on our list…surely a bit of due diligence would have told us not to bother wasting our time on Wilson?’

‘Worrying if true.

This summer is turning into a bit of a shambles. I hope we are ready.

Getting off to a bad start will be difficult to turn round.’

‘Eesh a shame but surely there is someone else decent out there for that kind of money.’

‘I’m not actually bothered about losing out on Wilson, but it bothers me that we’ve wasted time on someone that never really wanted to join anyway.’

‘Surely as you go down the list the quality decreases.

This is the most important position for us IMO.

I’ll lose a lot of faith in the club and their so called plans if they f… this up this window.’

‘I am just clinging on to the hope that 90% of all of the rumours we’re reading are just tabloid nonsense.

We just seem to be doing a trolley dash of ‘obvious’ overinflated English players having done no prep on the face of it.

Rumours of Spurs being in for Watkins, Arsenal in for Edouard and now even backup Wilson preferring Newcastle is worrying.’

‘I somehow feel like we’ve dodged a bullet.’

‘Good tbh. For that kind of money we can do better than an ok Premier League striker who’s gonna be 29 next season.’

‘Such a Steve Bruce type of signing.’

‘I can’t believe we were in for Wilson.’

