Opinion

As Jamal Lewis completes his medical here’s the expected Newcastle team v West Ham

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v West Ham will be on the opening day of the season, as Jamal Lewis is set to be unveiled as the third NUFC signing within 24 hours.

Monday saw Callum Wilson announced as Newcastle’s new centre-forward, followed later in the day by Ryan Fraser reuniting with his mate and former Bournemouth teammate.

Now Jamal Lewis is finishing off his medical on Tuesday ahead of being announced as Newcastle’s new left-back. the player having left the Northern Ireland camp early (ahead of playing Norway on Monday night) in order to get his move to Tyneside sorted as soon as possible.

The recruitment left so late, meaning it is catch up time for Jamal Lewis and the other new signings, if they are to be named in the Newcastle team v West Ham.

After a run of only four wins in the final 20 Premier League matches of last season, it would obviously be a much welcome boost to Steve Bruce and his team / squad if new signings can add some quality on Saturday.

This West Ham match coming less than seven weeks since the 2019/20 final day 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at St James Park.

Playing away at the Hammers has actually been one of the more productive NUFC away trips in recent times, especially when it comes to matches in the capital.

Newcastle have won two of their last three visits, have lost only four of the last thirteen, whilst winning six of the last twelve.

When it comes to selecting the Newcastle team v West Ham, injuries are set to play their part.

Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle are out for months, whilst Fabian Schar is still not fully recovered from his shoulder operation. Matty Longstaff another who is out injured at the moment with a thigh injury.

After the defeat to Stoke on Saturday, Steve Bruce also confirmed that Dummett and Clark had picked up injuries again after not playing any competitive football since the start of the year, Ritchie another one who ruled out by injury on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bruce didn’t mention Jonjo Shelvey but he missed both friendlies against Boro and Stoke, plus he has been missing from training ground photos issued by the club in the past week.

So who will play in the Newcastle team v West Ham?

Karl Darlow will start in goal.

In front of him, Lascelles and Fernandez were first choice last season and that will continue, though not a help that Lascelles has only had 90 minutes in the friendlies due to his red card v Middlesbrough.

With a fully fit Jamal Lewis coming in, he will start despite the lack of time on the training pitch, meaning Manquillo can play on the right.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff look certain starters and are the two players who played the most minutes in the friendlies.

Jeff Hendrick has only had minimal time on the training pitch and 60 minutes in the friendlies but he travelled back on Monday after being an unused sub for Republic of Ireland on Sunday as they lost 1-0 to Finland, Hendrick having played the full match for Ireland against Bulgaria in the previous game which ended 1-1. However, he will get to train this week with Newcastle and with Shelvey seemingly out injured, is set to start at West Ham.

Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are automatic starters of course and they will be the ones we hope can support and serve up chances for Callum Wilson, as the centre-forward will surely start. Joelinton only started pre-season with his teammates on Thursday, whilst Andy Carroll will drop back to the bench and be used as an impact sub.

I predict a Newcastle team v West Ham of:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, ASM, Wilson

Hopefully Ryan Fraser will make the bench. The winger surely standing no chance of starting, his last competitive football was six months ago and he has had no pre-season with a club until now training with Newcastle for the rest of this week.

