Andy Carroll perfect to lead this Newcastle team v Morecambe for place in last 16

On the back of one of the most depressing games I have seen for a few years against Brighton, we now await the Newcastle team v Morecambe in the cup tonight.

Newport County are the prize for the winners and therefore this competition provides the very best opportunity for Newcastle to progress reasonably on any front this season.

Like most fans, I was completely dismayed at the shape of the team against Brighton and it was very clear that Steve Bruce put some square pegs in round holes, in order to accommodate Andy Carroll.

I for one yearned at the prospect of Andy returning to Newcastle for years after he left, watching intently as every transfer window open and closed.

However, it is more evident than ever that even a very fit 31 year old Andy Carroll is no longer a Premier League force, with his style and the style of play to suit his game, simply not a modern day formula.

Having said that, Andy still has a place in the hearts of most North East folk and still has a place in the squad for me, with his positive presence and character no doubt being one of the strongest in the dressing room.

Tonight’s game is a classic of where Andy’s skills in the squad could be utilised to the club’s advantage and I think the team tonight should be set up, for Andy Carroll to put in an old fashioned performance of brute strength, in a rain sodden forecasted English cup tie and at last get back on the scoresheet and feel valued again.

We need men who you would want in the trenches tonight and I can see the return of Clark, Dummett and Sean Longstaff, with Ritchie and Fraser the best options of quality supply from wide areas for Andy to feed off.

I would also go with Joelinton in the number 10 role to add to what will be a physical night.

Suggested Newcastle team v Morecambe to take us into the next round;

Darlow, Krath, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Fraser, Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie, Joelinton, Carroll.

