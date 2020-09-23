Opinion

Amazed at the Carabao Cup prize money Newcastle United guaranteed if beating Morecambe

I saw a comment earlier on Wednesday about Carabao Cup prize money and decided to check it out.

I hadn’t really thought before about what Newcastle United might earn from this competition.

With Newcastle having such a feeble record in the competition that is hardly surprising, as we don’t usually have much time to think about the League Cup before we are out!

Quite incredible that in 60 years of its existence, Newcastle have only got past the quarter-final stage once, that was in 1976 when losing 2-1 to Man City in the final.

When you consider that Newcastle United normally enter at the round two stage and only then have to win four game to get to the semis, it is astonishing.

Even more so when you think back to the years when NUFC played in Europe and entered the League Cup at the third round stage, meaning only needing to win three games to get to the semi-finals!

Anyway, searching round for information, this below is what the Carabao Cup prize money appears to be.

The prize money reported to have gone back to 2017/18 levels, due to the messing about with the Carabao Cup schedule, including the first four rounds having to be completed by the end of September 2020.

All the reports I have read, state that the winners will get £100,000 (one day’s pay for Gareth Bale?), the runners up £50,000, losing semi-finalists £25,000 each.

According to the 2017/18 figures below, if Newcastle United beat Morecambe tonight, they would be guaranteed at least £15,000 in prize money (not much more than a day’s pay for Shelvey or Joelinton?).

There are even claims in some reports saying that all prize money has been scrapped for this season’s Carabao Cup, apart from for semi-finalists and finalists. If true, Newcastle still need to win three games before they are even guaranteed anything (£25,000 as losing semi-finalists).

Carabao Cup prize money for 2020/21 (based on 2017/18 prize money):

Lose in Round 1 – £5,000

Lose in round 2 – £7,000

Lose in round 3 – £10,000

Lose in round 4 – £15,000

Lose in round 5 (Quarter Finals) – £20,000

Lose in Semi Finals – £25,000

Runner-ups – £50,000

Champions – £100,000

At the very most, Carabao Cup prize money is negligible.

The usual way for most clubs of making money is by the two clubs receiving almost half each of the gate receipts, after expenses.

However, obviously with fans banned from stadiums, no gate receipts.

So unless Sky Sports pick you game for live transmission, the only guaranteed other income is via the EFL streaming service which Newcastle fans can pay £10 for tonight against Morecambe, with that money reported to be halved between the two clubs.

It is a very different matter for smaller clubs when it comes to FA Cup prize money and the FA are far more open with what the prize money is for the competition this season:

FA Cup prize money for 2020/21:

Extra preliminary round winners – £1,125 (Losers receive £375)

Preliminary round winners – £1,444 (Losers receive £481)

First round qualifying winners – £2,250 (Losers receive £750)

Second Round Qualifying winners – £3,375 (Losers receive £1,125)

Third Round Qualifying winners – £5,625 (Losers receive £1,875)

Fourth Round Qualifying winners – £9,375 (Losers receive £3,125)

First Round Proper winners – £22,629 (the minimum a club is then guaranteed)

Second Round Proper winners – £34,000

Third Round Proper winners – £82,000

Fourth Round Proper winners – £90,000

Fifth Round Proper winners – £180,000

Quarter-Final winners – £360,000

Semi-Final winners – £900,000

Final runners-up – £900,000

Final winners – £1,800,000

With so many clubs below the Premier League looking at a desperate financial situation, an FA Cup run would be especially important this season.

As well as likely extra live TV money if getting to later rounds, if a League One or Two club for example, managed to get to say the FA Cup quarter-finals, they would be guaranteed at least £180,000 just in prize money. Roughly twice as much as you get for winning the League (Carabao) Cup.

I think the above explains a lot as to why even League One and Two clubs so often will play weakened teams in the Carabao Cup because unless they get lucky (especially this season) with a draw against a big Premier League side and guaranteed TV coverage, there is very little cash to be had.

