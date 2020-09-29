News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week includes one Newcastle United star

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after their performance at Tottenham.

Alan Shearer selecting goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The goalkeeper taking the baton passed on by Martin Dubravka, making save after save to somehow salvage a point from this shambles of ambition-free football.

Karl Darlow making 11 saves in all, the most by any Newcastle keeper in a PL game since Tim Krul helped NUFC win 1-0 at Tottenham in 2013.

Darlow providing the platform for that last minute hilarious penalty to ‘earn’ a point.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Karl Darlow (Newcastle United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)

Jack Harrison (Leeds)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Callum Robinson (West Brom)

Vardy (Leicester City)

Manager:

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City)

