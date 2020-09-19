News

Alan Shearer Newcastle view if key player stays fit “I can certainly see them improving big style”

Alan Shearer has been asked which team could be the surprise package of the 2020/21 season.

The official Premier League site quizzing the former Newcastle and England captain.

Alan Shearer saying he doesn’t believe that Sheffield United can repeat last season when they competed for a European spot, before falling away a bit towards the end and finishing five points short of sixth.

As an alternative, Alan Shearer says he is ‘hoping’ that Newcastle United can surprise a few people.

Indeed, he declares about the team he supports: ‘I can certainly see them improving big style on what we showed last season.’

However, Alan Shearer says that this depends on keeping one key player fit.

Shearer saying that Callum Wilson is central to Newcastle United hopes, as he is giving them the goals, movement and threat they were previously lacking.

However, also a note of reality from the NUFC legend and sums up just how low expectations have fallen due to Mike Ashley’s running of the club, even though Alan Shearer sees potential ‘big style’ improvement, that would still not see them threatening top eight in his opinion…

Alan Shearer talking to the official Premier League site and asked which club could be a surprise package this season:

“That’s a tough one.

“I don’t see Sheffield United doing what they did last season.

“I’m hoping Newcastle can do something and that is not [just] because of their performance at the weekend at West Ham.

“If they can keep Callum Wilson injury free, then I think we have already seen that he can give us a different dimension.

“In terms of a forward that can run in behind, run into corners.

“Give them a threat which they haven’t had for a while…and it was a great forward’s goal for him to score at West Ham on Saturday because that was exactly what Newcastle have been lacking.

“I’m not getting excited, I don’t see them challenging into the top eight but if they can keep him fit, then I can certainly see them improving big style on what we showed last season.”

