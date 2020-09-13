Alan Shearer loving it after Newcastle United beat West Ham ‘What a start…’

News

If anybody knows a good goalscorer, it is Alan Shearer.

Callum Wilson revealed that he asked the Newcastle United legend whether it would be a good move to St James Park.

No surprises as to the Alan Shearer reply, he even said he would have gone down and driven Callum Wilson up to Tyneside himself, if that is what it would have taken.

After six months without a goal and only three in the Premier League since September 2019, it only took 56 minutes in a Newcastle shirt for Wilson to open his account.

A smart clever poacher’s goal as he anticipated Hendrick’s headed assist ahead of Fabianski.

West Ham were shockingly poor for most of the 90 minutes but still had to be beaten and as Alan Shearer pointed out, Newcastle had an ‘edge’ on Saturday night and that edge was due mostly to Callum Wilson.

Fair to say that if this had been last season, absolutely no chance of Carroll, Joelinton or Muto scoring that type of goal, whilst Steve Bruce only gave Dwight Gayle 10 Premier League starts last season, Gayle a striker who could have potentially scored that Wilson goal, BUT with Callum Wilson we did see an overall striking performance that has been totally lacking since Salomon Rondon was forced out by Mike Ashley.

Totally different types of players of course but it would have been interesting to see Rondon paired with Wilson.

That 2018/19 season saw Perez (12) and Rondon (11) both get double figures in the Premier League.

Last season six goals took the top scorer award at Newcastle and that was Jonjo Shelvey.

As Alan Shearer says, if Callum Wilson carries on the way he has started, he will be a real ‘menace’ this season.

Here’s hoping he stays fit because he will surely get double figures in the top tier for only the second time in his career and if everything falls right and the service is there, threaten his 14 goal total of 2018/19. You also worry that without Wilson’s striking threat / menace, it could be back to square one in terms of attacking threat. That is how important it is to have a proper goalscorer and ideally, some kind of plan B if injured.

Newcastle now look to have a plan A, which is a great improvement on last season.

Alan Shearer talking on Match of The Day:

“Very encouraging week for Newcastle and they matched it with a really promising performance.

“I thought they had an edge to them today that I didn’t see many times last season and that edge was because of Callum Wilson.

“His ability to constantly be a menace, be in and around the box, that is what Newcastle lacked.

“It will take his teammates some time to get used to him because it is clever what he is doing, running in behind. He is looking for someone, come on and help me.

“As I said, horrible to play against, defenders don’t like that.

“Hopefully over time they [NUFC teammates] they will learn what his game is all about and they will get up and support him.

“He was alive in and around that 18 yard box which is what they needed someone to do.

“Jonjo Shelvey was last season top scorer with six goals and the reason they have bought Callum Wilson is to put the ball in the back of the net and give them that focal point.

“And he gets the goal that his performance deserves, good play out on that right hand side [by Manquiilo], fantastic from Jeff Hendrick, who I thought was superb as well.

“As I said, that is what he [Callum Wilson] has to do. He has to keep on doing that and sniffing those goals out

“What a start for him and what a start to the season for Newcastle, very encouraging.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

