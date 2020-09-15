News

Alan Shearer includes two from Newcastle United in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their performances against West Ham.

Alan Shearer selecting new signing Callum Wilson after his goalscoring debut.

Whilst fellow new signing Jeff Hendrick also makes Shearer’s team of the week, having scored the second goal and getting an assist for Wilson’s.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Guaita (Crystal Palace)

Castagne (Leicester City)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Saiss (Wolves)

Digne (Everton)

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Allan (Everton)

Willian (Arsenal)

Salah (Liverpool)

Vardy (Leicester City)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Manager:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Alan Shearer resisting the urge to also include his mate Steve Bruce as manager of the opening weekend.

That accolade instead going to Mikel Arteta after their convincing win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Hopefully Wilson and Hendrick (and other Newcastle teammates) will be featuring in plenty more of Shearer’s team of the week selections across the season.