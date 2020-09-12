News

Alan Shearer explains what he expects to happen with Newcastle United this season

Alan Shearer has been talking ahead of the Premier League season kicking off.

Casting his eye over what has been happening at Newcastle United and what he is expecting to see this season.

The NUFC legend says Newcastle ‘are not going to be in the mix for the Champions League places’ this season.

However, Alan Shearer believes that ‘things are possibly on the up at last’, something which pretty much every other Newcastle United fan would settle for, if it turns out to be the case.

The former number nine says that with Newcastle absolutely desperate for a goalscorer, he thinks Callum Wilson ‘is capable of scoring the goals to keep us out of another relegation battle.’

So relieved is he that Newcastle have finally bought somebody with a track record of scoring goals in the Premier League, Alan Shearer says he would have gone and driven Callum Wilson up to Newcastle himself, if the striker had wanted one.

As it was, Callum Wilson got in touch with the former Newcastle and England captain and Alan Shearer was predictably happy to sell both club and region to the prospective signing.

Now it is over to the former Bournemouth striker to convince Alan Shearer and the rest of the NUFC fanbase that the faith in him scoring goals this season is justified.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Sport:

“As for my old team Newcastle, well we are not going to be in the mix for the Champions League places but there have been some signs that things are possibly on the up at last.

“The signings that Steve Bruce has made so far are definitely encouraging – we desperately needed a goalscorer but buying Callum Wilson has covered that off.

“He is a player I think highly of and he is capable of scoring the goals to keep us out of another relegation battle.

“Our top league scorer last season was a midfielder, Jonjo Shelvey, with six goals so it was pretty obvious that our attack was somewhere we needed to improve.

“Ryan Fraser will help in that area too.

“Callum is 28 and a proven Premier League goalscorer – he was valued at around £30-40m a few years ago but Newcastle have got him for £20m, which is a steal.

“If he hits form he might just get back in the England squad too – I hope so anyway.

“He contacted me before he joined to ask about the club and the area.

“As you can imagine, I was very positive about it all.

“In fact, I would have given him a lift up to St James’ Park to sign his contract, if he’d wanted one!’

