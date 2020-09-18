News

After making 11 changes on Thursday night Graham Potter discusses Newcastle challenge

Graham Potter was a happy man as Brighton crushed Portsmouth 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Seagulls getting their first win of the season as they went through to the League Cup third round, three days after losing 3-1 to Chelsea.

That defeat to Chelsea came about despite Brighton having more possession, shots and corners.

A different matter last night as their dominance turned into goals.

Ahead of that Portsmouth match, Graham Potter had said the usual about playing a strong side, only to go one better than Steve Bruce.

Bruce got very lucky after making 10 changes on Tuesday, Blackburn dominating but lacking goalscoring quality and Newcastle scoring the winner with their only serious shot on target. Graham Potter went for a completely different eleven but can’t be criticised when it then produces such a convincing four goal win.

A big positive as well in that he was able to rest his Premier League first choice eleven for Newcastle on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game at St James Park, Graham Potter has talked about playing in front of no fans and the challenge that Newcastle United pose:

“Sometimes the home crowd is really with you and sometimes the home crowd can get nervous, you can never predict and it is what it is [playing behind closed doors].

“Newcastle have improved their squad and at the weekend they were impressive.

“I was really impressed with Andy Carroll against West Ham.

“He and Callum Wilson are going to be a strong partnership for Newcastle.

“Newcastle will be strong and will be a tough test for us

“We have been doing ok away from home [Brighton haven’t lost away in the Premier League since January 2020] but it is a new season and so we have to start again.

“Important for us to try and get a result because of that disappointment after Monday night, we want to put that disappointment to one side and get a positive result.

“We are playing against a team who are full of confidence after a win, so we know it is not going to be easy, but no game is.”

When asked about injuries, Graham Potter confirmed that Dale Stephens is fine despite coming off against Portsmouth last night.

Whilst as for Adam Lallana and Ben White who were forced off in that Chelsea defeat on Monday, they were both set to return to training on Friday:

“Adam Lallana will join the group for training today and the initial thoughts were that it wasn’t too bad.

“We will make a decision late on, probably on Saturday, he has got a chance though [of playing against Newcastle].

“I think Ben White will take part in the training today as well, he has also got a chance for Newcastle, but too early to say for definite.”

