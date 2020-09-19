News

Adam Armstrong closing in on Premier League move as scores hat-trick?

It was very interesting to hear the debate concerning Adam Armstrong ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup clash.

Blackburn fans commenting (see below) on whether they should risk playing him against Newcastle United.

Adam Armstrong now Blackburn’s best striker and best player, so desperately needed to be kept back for the Championship games according to many of their supporters.

Since moving from Newcastle to Blackburn in 2018, initially on loan, Adam Armstrong has now scored 40 goals for Blackburn, indeed he has scored 69 in total in club football, not bad when he is still only 23. In addition, at the various younger England levels, Adam Armstrong scored over 30 goals.

Tony Mowbray only used Adam Armstrong as a second half sub on Tuesday and that decision has paid off, as the former Newcastle striker got a hat-trick today as Blackburn crushed Wycombe 5-0, Armstrong scoring in the 16th, 33rd and 83rd minutes to take the match ball home.

This will only intensify the speculation that has surround the lifelong Newcastle fan this summer, that interest from Premier League clubs could shortly turn into offers being put on the table.

Clearly improving, Adam Armstrong was Blackburn’s top scorer with 16 Championship goals last season and now has four in two league games this time, five in three match starts if you include his League Cup first round goal against Doncaster.

The thing is as well, you don’t usually see him scoring too many tap ins, often Adam Armstrong scores from distance and can do it with either foot.

Probably considered my many, including Newcastle fans, as a player who maybe didn’t have the physique to make it in the Premier League. He could well soon be getting the chance to prove a lot of people wrong if / when he gets his move.

Great to hear how well he is doing and it would be very interesting to see how the Newcastle fan would get on, if getting a proper chance in the top tier.

Blackburn fans commenting ahead of playing Newcastle on Tuesday via their BRFCS message board:

‘Rest Adam Armstrong. He’s 2 goals from 2 this season and clearly going to keep scoring, but only if he stays fit for league games.’

‘I dont think we can afford to start Armstrong, if he gets injured I dont see any goals across our front line to be honest.’

‘I can’t see much advantage in starting Adam Armstrong and risking him picking up an injury unless you’re putting him in the shop window and hoping he impresses against Premier League opposition.’

‘Armstrong always wants to do well on home turf, and what harm if he puts himself in the shop window, although if anyone was going to come in for him I suspect it would already have happened.

‘Adam Armstrong is our top scorer and we need him a lot more than we need a bit of money for flogging him.’

‘I have no inkling that Armstrong wants to leave and will pull a Duffy to do so.

I think he’ll want to shine for us in front of Newcastle fans.’

