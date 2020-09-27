Opinion

A miracle it is only Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0 at half-time – Woeful from Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce as ever, chopping and changing tactics, formation, team selection…hoping to one day stumble on a successful strategy.

Going with a back five at Tottenham with Isaac Hayden having to play as one of the centre-backs.

Matt Ritchie playing as a wing-back apparently / supposedly but in reality a left-back as the three centre-back so close together.

Callum Wilson hopelessly isolated as Steve Bruce has his central midfielders and wide players standing on the toes of the back five.

This is a shambles.

I must have missed Tottenham winning the Premier League and Champions League last season…

People talk of a ‘big six’ and in monetary terms true but on the pitch it was / is Liverpool and Man City, then the rest.

Tottenham finished 40 (FORTY) points off the top last season, they were only 15 ahead of Newcastle.

It is a miracle that we aren’t five or six down at half-time.

Steve Bruce beckoning Spurs to shoot / score and a miracle only 1-0 at the break.

A hat-trick of class saves by Darlow from Kane, Son has hit bar and post, Tottenham with 12 shots already.

This is dreadful and Steve Bruce has Newcastle all over the place already and the season is only 16 days old.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tottenham:

Moura 25

Half-time stats

Possession was Tottenham 68% Newcastle 32%

Total shots were Tottenham 12 Newcastle 22 2

Shots on target were Tottenham 5 Newcastle 0

Corners were Tottenham 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Yedlin, Lewis, Murphy, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

