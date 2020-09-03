Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday night ended Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1.

Quite how Newcastle United came away from this Spurs match with a point, is something that nobody could rationally explain.

The home side wasting chance after chance and Newcastle scoring with their first effort on goal in over three hours of Premier League football.

This time it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

Karl Darlow

Darlow was never a bad keeper, but like most, I feel Dùbravka is an improvement.

However, Darlow was the difference between 1-0 and 3-0 at half time.

He couldn’t do anything about the goal, but he stopped a lot of shots, and a couple of his saves were excellent.

VAR to the rescue again

On balance, Newcastle have benefitted from the introduction of VAR more than most, and it did us a huge favour today.

The handball against Dier was as ridiculous as it was correct.

We could have played for another hour without threatening the Spurs goal, yet somehow got an equaliser. I should have VAR in my fantasy team.

Stuck to it

Let’s face it, Newcastle have avoided relegation for the last three seasons playing this way.

It’s grim to watch but it is effective.

We crowded Spurs out and kept the score at 1-0 where a more ambitious approach might have seen us way behind by the time VAR intervened. It meant we got a draw we didn’t deserve. A doff of the cap to Manquillo, who did well again.

NEGATIVES

We cannot pass a football

I lost count of the number of times we gave the ball away in the first half.

There were times when Spurs were lined up like a slip cordon waiting for a tail-end batsman to get the inevitable edge. Second half was better, but hardly impressive.

Striker starved again

Marcus Rashford should start a campaign to feed Newcastle centre forwards.

For all Joelinton’s limitations (although I thought he played quite well today), there have been times when he could have complained about the lack of service he got while foraging alone up front last season.

The addition of Wilson – who most of us think is a better player – hasn’t really made a difference in that regard.

Given that we didn’t manage a shot on target until the penalty, I’d say we still have major problems posing a legitimate attacking threat.

I don’t like to name names, so I won’t but…

I’ll support any of our players if they give it a go for 90 minutes.

Lazy comments such as “Championship player at best” don’t help anyone in my view, even if they ring true.

But I find it hard to tolerate a midfield player standing still when the opposition glide past him with the ball, failing to track back when we are under pressure, and making no attempt to recover the ball when he loses it.

He is allegedly one of our elite players but there were times today when he was a disgrace to the shirt. Get rid.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

