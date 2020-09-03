3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties)
Wednesday night ended Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties).
An abysmal performance seeing Newcastle fall behind to an early feeble goal.
Before then late drama saw United then equalise and win a penalty shoot-out.
This time it is GToon:
POSITIVES
Joelinton
Joelinton actually made a difference when he came on and looked motivated for once.
On paper
Bruce actually played a strong team on paper and is trying to win the cup.
Obviously we’ll get a big team in the next round and that will be that though.
Never give up
Shelvey didn’t give up and his goal was excellent.
NEGATIVES
Callum Wilson
The heading from Wilson is an issue for me. He’s hopeless.
Twenty minutes
The team took twenty minutes before they even started to push forward.
It was as if they were starstruck with Newport.
Top teams
The top teams in this and other countries give the opposition no time on the ball.
This tactic gives lesser footballers no time on the ball and forces them in to mistakes.
This is available for everyone to see on TV etc, it’s not a secret tactic.
Tonight we scraped past a fourth division team while giving them all the time they wanted on the ball.
What does that say?
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Shelvey 87
Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores
Newport:
Abrahams 5
Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)
Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)
Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)
Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)
Referee: Josh Brooks
Newcastle United:
Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)
Unused Subs
Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden
Crowd: 00,000
