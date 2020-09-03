Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties)

Wednesday night ended Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties).

An abysmal performance seeing Newcastle fall behind to an early feeble goal.

Before then late drama saw United then equalise and win a penalty shoot-out.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is GToon:

POSITIVES

Joelinton

Joelinton actually made a difference when he came on and looked motivated for once.

On paper

Bruce actually played a strong team on paper and is trying to win the cup.

Obviously we’ll get a big team in the next round and that will be that though.

Never give up

Shelvey didn’t give up and his goal was excellent.

NEGATIVES

Callum Wilson

The heading from Wilson is an issue for me. He’s hopeless.

Twenty minutes

The team took twenty minutes before they even started to push forward.

It was as if they were starstruck with Newport.

Top teams

The top teams in this and other countries give the opposition no time on the ball.

This tactic gives lesser footballers no time on the ball and forces them in to mistakes.

This is available for everyone to see on TV etc, it’s not a secret tactic.

Tonight we scraped past a fourth division team while giving them all the time they wanted on the ball.

What does that say?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shelvey 87

Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores

Newport:

Abrahams 5

Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)

Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)

Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)

Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)

Referee: Josh Brooks

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

