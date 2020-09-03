News

3 Newcastle United live TV matches announced with changed dates / times

Tuesday has seen the announcement of three Newcastle United live TV matches.

The Premier League doing a u-turn on live TV games, at least for September.

Originally 17 Premier League games were chosen by broadcasters to be shown this month but now all 28 September games will be shown live.

The club have confirmed the Newcastle United live TV matches will be shown on the following days / times:

West Ham v Newcastle United – 12 September (8pm kick-off)

Newcastle United v Brighton – 20 September (2pm kick-off)

Tottenham v Newcastle United – 28 September (6pm kick-off)

The first two games have been picked by Sky Sports as per the revised Premier League schedule below (showing games up to and including 21 September) announced today, they say the other late PL September game details to follow.

Whilst it is NUFC who have confirmed the day and time of the Spurs match but not which channel it is on.

📺 #NUFC‘s three September Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live in the UK. 📆 West Ham United (A) 12 September – 8pm kick-off

📆 Brighton (H) 20 September – 2pm kick-off

📆 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 28 September – 6pm kick-off https://t.co/DU6QO5wLm5 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2020

Newcastle’s game with Brighton stays on the same day / time that was announced when the TV games were originally announced, though the West Ham match has moved time and the Spurs match both date and time.

The Premier League say that of the extra 11 September live TV matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

They also add that they are monitoring the situation and will announce as soon as possible what will happen after September with live TV games.

It is this Friday (11 September) when they are scheduled to announce the ‘normal’ live TV choices for games in October.

Premier League official announcement:

Saturday 12 September

12:30 Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 September

14:00 West Brom v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

18:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)

20:15 Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 September

12:30 Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

15:00 Leeds v Fulham (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 September

12:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

14:00 Newcastle v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:00 Leicester v Burnley (BBC Sport)

Monday 21 September

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

