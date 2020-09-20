News

20 Premier League clubs meet and then announce date they want fans back in stadiums

The Premier League have released an official statement on Thursday night.

The statement revealed that the 20 clubs had taken part in a meeting earlier today, with the discussion being about plans for the return of fans to grounds.

The 20 clubs then coming together with the agreed statement, to urge the Government to ‘remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues.’

The Premier League state that due to measures taken, the Premier League stadiums will be ‘among the safest public places’ in the country.

In a previous statement released on Wednesday, the Premier League stated that they had held positive talks with the Government on the issue and those talks would be ongoing. Of course it isn’t just about when fans can return to stadiums, it is also about, how many of them will be allowed in initially.

The much quoted figure has been for up to 30% of capacity to be allowed initially and indeed last weekend Newcastle went public, in saying their plans revolved around an initial figure of 10,000 to 15,000 (20% to 30% of capacity) to be allowed inside St James Park.

The Premier League having said previously that fans returning will only be financially viable if enough of them are allowed to do so.

Premier League statement:

‘The Premier League and its clubs met today to discuss the return of supporters to stadiums.

Safety remains the No 1 priority and clubs reiterated their commitment to ensuring Premier League stadiums will be among the safest public places, through the effective use of a wide range of mitigation measures.

Clubs will adopt a range of common standards, which will help deliver bio-secure, safe environments for fans across the League.

Clubs reaffirmed that the continued loss of matchday revenues is having a significant impact across the League as well as on the football pyramid and local and national economies.

Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues.’

