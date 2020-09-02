News

2 unwanted Newcastle United players turn down pay-offs – Report

The Newcastle United players involved on Saturday got the Magpies off to a great start to the season.

Three points at West Ham avoiding the potential pressure a first game defeat would bring.

New boys Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick getting the goals in what was eventually a comfortable win, despite the Hammers hitting the bar twice and wasting two other great chances in the first half.

The 18 man matchday squad saw this Newcastle team v West Ham plus subs below:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

Subs

Gillespie, Almiron, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Sean Longstaff

You are allowed only 22 senior outfield players (plus three keepers) in your official Premier League squad, so especially with the new additions last week, it means not enough space for all the players at the club currently contracted.

Matty Longstaff is extra as he still counts as an Under 21 player, whilst Florian Lejeune has joined Alaves on loan.

However, the following weren’t named amongst Saturday’s 16 outfield players in the squad against West Ham:

DeAndre Yedlin, Rolando Aarons, Jacob Murphy, Yoshinori Muto, Achraf Lazaar, Dan Barlaser, Henri Saivet, Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Paul Dummett, Christian Atsu

So that is 12 players for only a maximum of six spaces, with Steve Bruce reported to be still intending to bring in at least one other signing, almost certainly on loan, that would further increase the competition.

Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar weren’t even given squad numbers (see below) ahead of the game at West Ham and the Northern Echo report that their information is, that the club offered them pay-offs to leave now, only for the two players to refuse the deals offered. Accepting a proportion of their remaining wages now, would then have helped them get a new club far easier, though obviously on far lower wages than they are picking up at Newcastle.

They are amongst the countless players that Mike Ashley insisted on giving massive contracts to in terms of number of years, both players still having a year to go on five year deals, though even if they still refuse a pay-off and don’t move out to another club, they will still not be included in the official NUFC Premier League squad.

Henri Saivet has also been told he has no chance of making Newcastle’s squad this season, he is in the final year now of a five and a half year contract.

Whilst Jacob Murphy and Dan Barlaser also need to move on for the sake of their own careers, Newcastle turned down Rotherham’s £300,000 offer (as reported by The Times) for Barlaser who turns 24 in January. Murphy turns 26 on February and is in the final year of his NUFC deal, the pair needing regular football and a permanent move elsewhere to build a career.

DeAndre Yedlin is third choice and in the final year of his contract, whilst Newcastle are in talks with Eibar for Yoshinori Muto to go to La Liga on loan for the season as the first step towards getting a permanent move to another club, he has two years remaining on his Newcastle contract.

So for the six remaining spaces maximum outlined above, we are looking at Gayle, Dummett, Schar and Clark taking four of the spaces. With a maximum of two spaces left, depending on if bringing other players in.

Christian Atsu is yet another unwanted player in the final year of his deal, so we are now waiting on who ends up making offers on players.

By default, you might see the likes of one or two of Murphy, Atsu and Yedlin end up filling a space, but hopefully Newcastle will have a proper clearout this time. Freeing up the wage bill as well to an extent for those potential one or two other loan signings.

There is of course always the possibility of injuries altering the landscape with weeks to go until Newcastle have to name their Premier League squad.

The 2020/21 Newcastle United squad numbers announced last week:

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Ciaran Clark

3 Paul Dummett

4 Matty Longstaff

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Andy Carroll

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Joelinton

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Dwight Gayle

13 Callum Wilson

14 Isaac Hayden

15 Jamal Lewis

16 Jeff Hendrick

17 Emil Krafth

18 Federico Fernández

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Florian Lejeune

21 Ryan Fraser

22 DeAndre Yedlin

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

26 Karl Darlow

27 Yoshinori Muto

28 Henri Saivet

29 Mark Gillespie

30 Christian Atsu

32 Daniel Barlaser

36 Sean Longstaff

41 Dan Langley

