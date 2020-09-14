Opinion

14 Newcastle United players missing as Steve Bruce names team for St James Park friendly

Where are all the Newcastle United players?

I have just seen the team and subs named by Steve Bruce for the friendly with Stoke.

As usual, the club putting the team out an hour before kick-off.

We are playing West Ham next Saturday and this is the final friendly!

The starting Newcastle team v Stoke which kicks off at 1pm…

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Carroll

Subs

Gillespie, Atsu, Saivet, Joelinton, Muto

Dear me, our bench is the new third choice keeper, Saivet who was told to find a new club this summer, Atsu who Bruce had no interest in playing last season and clearly doesn’t want, then Joelinton and Muto who only trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday.

The actual team picked today sees Hayden having to play as an emergency centre-back, second choice keeper Darlow, Yedlin who isn’t wanted and was set to leave this summer, Manquillo out of position at left-back, Barlaser and Murphy in the first eleven (would love to see them do it but neither are proven in Premier League), whilst the only fit and available to start striker is Carroll who is almost always injured and hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for 29 months.

I don’t want to worry anybody BUT!!!!

I just hope these claims of finally making some signings are true…

Going through the squad I make it these are the ones who are missing:

Martin Dubravka – Out with a heel injury and set to be missing for between two and four months.

Dwight Gayle – Out with a knee injury and expected to be missing for up to three months.

Ciaran Clark – Played in first three friendlies after being out injured since February but was missing from training at the end of this week and presumably injured.

Paul Dummett – Played in first three friendlies after being out injured since January but was missing from training at the end of this week and presumably injured.

Matty Longstaff – Has only featured in the first friendly against Crewe and out with thigh injury since, not seen in training either.

Jonjo Shelvey – Missing from the friendly at Middlesbrough and training this week, presumed to be injured.

Matt Ritchie – A move to Bournemouth rumoured to be on the cards so protected from injury today?

Jamaal Lascelles – Banned today after red card at Middlesbrough.

Fabian Schar – Claimed to be unwanted by Steve Bruce and set to move out, currently recovering from shoulder injury.

Florian Lejeune – Claimed to be unwanted by Steve Bruce and set to move out, maybe also protected from injury if indeed a move is on?

Emil Krafth – Away on international duty and will most of these final two weeks of pre-season, has played only 45 minutes in the pre-season friendlies.

Jeff Hendrick – Away on international duty and will most of these final two weeks of pre-season, has played only 60 minutes in the pre-season friendlies.

Achraf Lazaar – Told he isn’t wanted and to look for a new club this summer.

Rolando Aarons – Told he isn’t wanted and to look for a new club this summer.

Well, we will know we are really in trouble if in the coming days, Steve Bruce declares Lazaar and Aarons feel like new signings!

