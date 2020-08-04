Opinion

Wor famous and prominent Geordies – Let’s be having you!!!

I have just read a very good contribution from Steve Hogg where he has got in touch with his local MP about the failed Newcastle United takeover of NUFC and it got me thinking…

Surely, if I was an MP in a borough of Newcastle, I wouldn’t have to wait for fans in their constituencies to get in touch with them?

I would be straight in there kicking up a fuss and demanding very publicly an investigation into the Premier League!

Apart from Chi Onwurah, (to my knowledge ) I have not heard of any other Newcastle MP (ED: Gateshead MP and big NUFC fan Ian Mearns has been very vocal, as usual, regarding the issue) standing up and being counted?

Where are you?

This was not just about a Newcastle United takeover but also a very major investment in the region as a whole, so surely all MPs would be wanting to fight tooth and nail for that? Apparently not?

It’s not just the MPs either.

Where are all the prominent people voices?

Geordie folk who are in the public eye who have a platform to speak out and who could make a huge contribution and impact regarding this matter!

We all know who they are and I’m really disappointed that so few have come into the fray as yet.

It might be because it’s early days I suppose since the collapse of the takeover but we need to act as fast as we can in my opinion, as the buyers may lose interest very quickly and then we have lost out forever on a life-changing scenario for Newcastle United.

We all know that we are not going to get any help from the “southern biased media” who proclaim to represent us all.

No, this has to be an in-house job!

A Geordie Nation Job!

Let’s be having you!!

Let’s stick together and never give up – HTL.

