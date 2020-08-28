Opinion

Why Troy Deeney might fit in now at Newcastle United in more ways than one

Troy Deeney was first linked with a move to Newcastle United back in 2014.

With no attempt to try and keep loan striker Loic Remy, the Watford striker was claimed to be in the frame for NUFC sux years ago.

Troy Deeney had scored 44 goals across two Championship seasons and was seen as the best striker in the second tier.

Deeney though stayed at Watford and they were promoted to the Premier League a year later and have been in the top tier ever since, until now. As for Newcastle, in summer 2014 Ashley and Pardew instead went for the £6m talents of Emmanuel Riviere, the striker going on to score one goal in that 2014/15 PL season.

A number of times since, Newcastle have been linked again with Troy Deeney, including in January 2018 when Rafa Benitez allegedly made an approach according to ESPN. The previous summer Rafa having been allowed only £5m to bring in Joselu as the new striker for the Premier League. Difficult to imagine that Mike Ashley would have allowed the then manager to buy the Watford striker, as that window he was restricted to only loans (Kenedy, Dubravka, Slimani) and Troy Deeney still carried a high price tag.

With Watford’s relegation and Deeney’s wages, the demoted club are trying to move on the 32 year old now, with Newcastle United one of the clubs that he is claimed to have been offered to, as well as the likes of West Brom.

One thing we do know, is that Newcastle United do need a new striker, or indeed strikers, but is Troy Deeney what NUFC need?

Well the past three seasons, Deeney has scored 24 Premier League goals, five in 2017/18, nine in 2018/19 and ten last season.

In total, over the three seasons, 24 in 88 Premier League appearances (74 starts and 14 as sub), so a goal every three three and half to four games.

Not great but not terrible and certainly better than what we have got at the minute!

However, when you take out nine penalties, Troy Deeney has only scored 15 non-penalty goals these past three seasons (Dubravka actually saved a penalty (see above) from Deeney but Watford still won 2-1, late in the 2017/18 season). Last season, five of the ten PL goals he scored were from the penalty spot. Considering how few penalties Newcastle get, he might be waiting a while for one at NUFC!

With Mike Ashley seemingly blocking any credible progressive signings, despite the high wages and age (32), you wouldn’t be that surprised that if NUFC do sign a striker, it turns out to be Troy Deeney. As free transfers, loans and other short-term deals seem to be the order of the day.

Obviously, Newcastle should be looking for at least one, if not two, strikers who are younger and carry more of a goal threat.

I would never have given Andy Carroll another contract (nor the first one!) and then a Troy Deeney signing would have made more sense (Deeney has scored 22 PL goals since Carroll last got one).

However, never say never, we could yet see a Carroll / Deeney double act lining up for Newcastle sometime soon.

