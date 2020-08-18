Opinion

When imminent new Newcastle United owners say a little bit too much…

Newcastle United set to be sold?

We have been there so many times.

The latest ‘imminent new Newcastle United owners’ debate was sparked on Saturday.

The Shields Gazette running an ‘exclusive’ that said business partners Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh had been holding talks with Mike Ashley to buy the club and that these talks were ongoing.

No explanation of where they had got the exclusive from BUT that was quickly answered when the newspaper ran a follow up piece, saying that former Newcastle player Michael Chopra was the one brokering the deal with BNG (Bellagraph Nova Group).

I’m as open minded as the next Newcastle United fan when it comes to imminent new owner / takeover news, as in, not very open minded at all.

Having been burnt so many times, it is only natural that we as Newcastle fans should be highly sceptical after these 13 tortuous Mike Ashley years. Claims on a very regular basis that the club could be sold shortly…

We all know that Mike Ashley can’t be trusted in any way, however, we have also learnt to our cost that public claims from supposed imminent new Newcastle United owners need to be also given the deepest forensic examination.

With these imminent new Newcastle United owners you have to say it is a classic example of BNG saying a little bit too much…

If any serious potential buyer is going to make anything public, then it surely is going to be just the absolute basics. The more detail that is given, the more ‘exciting’ the reports are dressed up to look, you have to wonder what is going on.

For starters, making it public that Michael Chopra is allegedly brokering the deal…no disrespect but that didn’t shout at me, this is the one (where NUFC finally get sold)!

Then claims from BNG that Alan Shearer was helping to advise them on the alleged takeover, only for the Telegraph to report that the Shearer camp had made clear this wasn’t the case.

Also claims that BNG had offered Alan Shearer the manager’s job, or indeed any other job he might fancy at Newcastle United.

BNG putting out far too much to make you think this is believable, BNG even missing totally the fact that Shearer would in no way be willing to replace his best mate Steve Bruce!

Whilst, why if you had ambitious new owners, would you believe Alan Shearer was the best possible candidate you could possibly attract, considering he is totally untried in football management (eight games in 2009 to try and turn around the massive mess created by Mike Ashley in just a few weeks, impossible to judge him on that).

When a supposed bidder is seemingly so desperate for headlines and publicity, it doesn’t exactly help it ring true either.

Surely all energies would / should be being put into getting the takeover done, rather than feeding information to newspapers, if indeed BNG were serious at all about buying the club.

Their credibility isn’t exactly boosted either when Newcastle United fans go online and see official media photos put out by BNG, with their Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh pictured alongside Barack Obama. That is, a Barack Obama who has been so obviously photo shopped into the pictures!

I will happily show my backside in Fenwick’s window when BNG have taken over Newcastle United and arrive with their first signing, Cristiano Ronaldo!

