We asked Newcastle United fans how much looking forward to the 2020/21 season? Interesting reaction!

On Thursday, we asked Newcastle United fans the question – How much are you looking forward to the 2020/21 season as things currently stand?

The fixtures are yet to be released but the Premier League have already announced that Saturday 12 September 2020 with see the new season kick off, only five weeks from now.

So what was the reaction from Newcastle United fans?

Well, this is how we set the scene before asking the question.

As a Newcastle United fan, here are a few things to consider as you decide just how much you are looking forward to the players stepping back out onto a competitive pitch…

No Newcastle United takeover.

Mike Ashley still in control.

No fans allowed into St James Park when the new season starts.

Steve Bruce remains as NUFC Head Coach.

It is now day 11 of the summer transfer window and the only NUFC business so far, is a new third choice goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Lee Charnley is still the Managing Director.

A Newcastle United team will be back playing football for us to watch, albeit on our TV screens.

So taking all of that into consideration, cast your vote.

For the purposes of this poll, 100 represents you couldn’t possibly be looking forward more to a new season than you do now, whilst 0 is you couldn’t possibly be looking forward to it less.

Thanks to everybody who made their feelings known and here are the percentage (rounded up / down to the nearest whole number) votes for each level of anticipation…

100 – 2%

90 – 0%

80 – 0%

70 – 0%

60 – 1%

50 – 3%

40 – 2%

30 – 5%

20 – 10%

10 – 17%

0 – 60%

The results are not exactly unanticipated but it is very very depressing just how little we are looking forward to the new season, unless something significantly changes.

Three in five (60%) saying they are not looking forward to the 2020/21 season whatsoever.

Then if you include 10/100 and 20/100 anticipation, you then have 87% who are looking forward to the season 20/100 or less.

