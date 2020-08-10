Opinion

View from Dubrovnik on Newcastle United takeover

I am from Dubrovnik, Croatia and I love football, but since the Croatian league is so bad and corrupt I don’t watch or follow it at all for a long time.

Instead, ever since the Kevin Keegan era (from around ’94 or ’95) I’ve been a big Newcastle United fan!

My friends always ask “Why not Man Utd or Chelsea?”

No, first time I saw the atmosphere and the passion of fans at St James Park I fell in love and that was it – I became a Toon fan till I die!

Even through the Ashley years, as painful as it was, I always had a hope better times will come.

It wasn’t easy and fun getting hope when two previous Newcastle United takeover attempts arose, especially when those hopes were quashed.

But this time it finally seemed it would go through, that we will finally get rid of Ashley and become a club with bigger ambitions than just not getting relegated and filling the owner’s pockets with TV money!

After weeks of waiting and agony, we couldn’t even get a reason from a Premier League!? Disgraceful!

Thousands of fans all over the world had their dreams destroyed without, at least, a simple explanation!

Newcastle United is one of their members, should they act in a way that will help the club and its fans?

We have an owner willing to sell, fans who hate that owner because he’s possibly the worst owner in history, we have a willing buyer who wants to invest in the club, but also in the infrastructure and city itself – so clearly the best interest of a member of a Premier League is the Newcastle United takeover goes through.

But no, they raise non-footballing issues.

They will destroy our hopes and dreams because of issues that politicians should, but don’t, have courage to address. Human rights, wars in which Saudi Arabia participates in etc are non-football related.

Let us please have a club that tries again and let politicians solve issues they should. Instead, they are one of their biggest allies and sell them weapons worth billions every year, but then they put up all these moral issues over the takeover of a football club.

Just do your job, approve the takeover and let us have hopes and dreams again – 13 years of misery was enough!

