Unintentional humour as pundit says imminent signing definitely fits in with where Newcastle are ‘heading’

Alan Hutton played under Steve Bruce at Aston Villa for two years.

Bruce struggling in the Championship despite having the most expensive squad and Villa finally sacking Steve Bruce in October 2018 after a run of only one win in ten games.

Dean Smith coming in and doing a remarkable job after such a shocking start to the season under Steve Bruce, Villa promoted through the play-offs.

Now Steve Bruce’s former player has been talking about the NUFC Head Coach and how good he is in the transfer market, saying ‘he has got an eye for a player’ when signing players.

Well, out of eight players signed by Steve Bruce last season, only two were in any way a success, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems.

However, Alan Hutton comes out with an unintentional comedy classic that sadly appears to be very much on the money, declaring that if Jeff Hendrick does sign for NUFC: ‘He would definitely fit the bill at Newcastle and the way they’re heading at the moment.’

Well, if we have no takeover and Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce remain in charge, Newcastle fans have a very good idea where we are ‘heading’…and it isn’t a happy place.

An ageing (he will turn 29 in January) poor to average midfielder who rarely scores goals (only nine Premier League goals in four years at Burnley) and isn’t even as good as the current midfield options at NUFC, isn’t what Newcastle fans want to see.

Ironic that Alan Hutton’s declaration about Hendrick’s supposed suitability for Steve Bruce and Newcastle, comes on the same day that Ciro Immobile revealed that the Saudi PIF bidders had approached the superstar’s agent with interest in signing him this summer if / when they took control.

Hendrick would be Newcastle’s second free transfer signing of the summer, following new third choice keeper Mark Gillespie through the door.

If Steve Bruce does indeed bring Jeff Hendrick in, it won’t be the kind of signing that will convince Newcastle fans that 2020/21 will be anything but a relegation struggle.

Alan Hutton talking to Football Insider about claims that Newcastle are set to sign Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer:

“I think he’d (Bruce) be over the moon with that, I think he’s been a top-quality player – it was touted that AC Milan were interested.

“I think he’s been a great player for Burnley, he would definitely fit into the way Steve Bruce likes to play and I think Steve Bruce has got an eye for a player – he can see how he’s going to fit in.

“He would definitely fit the bill at Newcastle and the way they’re heading at the moment.”

