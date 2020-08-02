News

Two Newcastle United stars make Premier League newcomer team of the season

Maybe not the best of seasons for NUFC but two Newcastle United stars have been named in this Premier League newcomer team of the season.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now they have published a 2019/2020 best newcomers to the Premier League eleven, the player in each position to get the highest average rating over the season.

Selected from those making their debut Premier League season and who have featured in at least 50% of available matches, so January arrivals also come into the reckoning too.

Funnily enough…Bentaleb, Rose and Lazaro have not bothered the scorers BUT two other Newcastle United stars have done.

Two 2019/20 arrivals at St James Park, ending up with the highest average PL ratings in their positions.

The full best newcomer team is below and here are the whoscored write-ups on the two Newcastle United stars included:

Jetro Willems

‘At left-back, Jetro Willems sneaks into this XI having featured in 19 of Newcastle’s 38 league matches (50%).

The Dutchman’s season was cut short in January as he suffered a 2019/20 ending ACL injury in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Chelsea, but had endeared himself to fans before his absence as he scored two and provided two assists for Steve Bruce’s side.’

Allan Saint-Maximin

‘Newcastle ace Allan Saint-Maximin joins Pulisic on the frontline having excelled for the Magpies.

The 23-year-old may have only scored three and assisted four for Steve Bruce’s side, but, like Pulisic, the Frenchman’s debut Premier League campaign was hit by injuries.

Despite playing just 54.8% of all possible minutes in England’s top tier, Saint-Maximin finish third for successful dribbles (121) to return a WhoScored rating of 7.29.’

Easy to forget just what a positive impact Jetro Willems made when coming in at left-back, unlike Danny Rose who after arriving in January has been so poor and at times fans questioning his effort.

Would be great to see the Dutch international back, if he can fully recover from that serious injury.

As for ASM, no surprise he makes this list.

Interesting to see that of the entire best newcomer team, only Fernandes at Man Utd gets a higher average rating than that of the Newcastle winger.

Henderson (Sheffield United)

Sidibe (Everton)

Egan (Sheff Utd)

O’Connell (Sheff Utd)

Jetro Willems (Newcastle United)

Soucek (West Ham)

Rodri (Man City)

Fernandes (Man Utd)

Buendia (Norwich)

Pulisic (Chelsea)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

