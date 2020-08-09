News

Two Newcastle United players named in team of worst 2019/20 Premier League signings

Two Newcastle United players have been named in this team of worst 2019/20 Premier League signings.

Last season saw Newcastle make eight signings in all.

Summer 2019 brought five players in – Carroll (Free), Willems (Loan), Joelinton (£40m) and Saint-Maximin (£20m).

Then January 2020 and another three came in, all on loan: Rose, Bentaleb and Lazaro.

None of the January loan signings have shown anything to suggest they should be persevered with. Danny Rose very poor and didn’t look 100% committed, Steve Bruce didn’t even give Valentino Lazaro a proper chance with only four PL starts, whilst Nabil Bentaleb was woeful (and lucky not to make this worst PL team of 2019/20 signings).

Instead the two Newcastle United players who make this worst 2019/20 Premier League signings team, were both brought in last summer.

These are the two write-ups on the pair by The Sun and then the full team below:

Emil Krafth

‘Krafth was a star at Amiens as he helped the club avoid relegation from Ligue 1 in 2018-19.

Unfortunately he didn’t fare quite so well in England after his £5m move to St James’ Park.

Krafth made his debut in the 3-1 loss to Norwich – who finished dead-last in 2019-20, winning just five of their 38 games.

The Swede played just 17 times in the league, with DeAndre Yedlin preferred by Steve Bruce.’

Emil Krafth actually made more (11) Premier League starts than DeAndre Yedlin (10) and it is Javier Manquillo (18) who ended up clear first choice on the right (plus playing the odd game on the left when necessary).

Joelinton

‘IN truth, there are too many strikers to choose from in our list of dodgy transfers.

But Joelinton takes the crown here, scoring just TWICE despite playing EVERY Premier Leugae game last season.

Let’s not forget, the Brazilian is Newcatle’s record signing at £40m from Hoffenheim.

Joelinton endured a TEN-MONTH Premier League goal-drought ranging between August and June.

FA Cup goals against minnows Rochdale and Oxford took some of the sting out of the barren spell, but it was the debut season from hell for the Toon star.’

Nothing much you can add about Joelinton’s season…

The full worst 2019/20 Premier League signings team:

Roberto (West Ham – Free)

Emil Krafth (Newcastle United – £5m)

Craig Dawson (Watford – £5.5m)

David Luiz (Arsenal – £8m)

Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham – £55m)

Danny Drinkwater (Burnley / Villa – Loan)

Pablo Fornals (West Ham – £26.7m)

Ravel Morrison (Sheff Utd – Free)

Moise Kean (Everton – £29m)

Alex Iwobi (Everton – £38m)

Joelinton (Newcastle United – £40m)

