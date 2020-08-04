Opinion

Toon For Change Statement – Richard Masters contacted and challenged on Newcastle United takeover

There has been a new statement released by Toon For Change.

The anti-Mike Ashley protest group contacting Richard Masters regarding the Newcastle United takeover situation.

The full statement / email below.

Toon For Change statement – 3 August 2020:

Richard Masters

The Premier League

Brunel Building

57 North Wharf Road

London

W2 1HQ

Dear Richard,

We are writing to you today with regards to the proposed takeover of Newcastle United by the PCP/PIF consortium. We have a number of concerns regarding the events of the last seventeen weeks and we seek to firstly, address them with you and secondly, request clarification on the matters highlighted.

Many Newcastle supporters believe the Premier League intentionally delayed and extended its own due process to facilitate the failure of this takeover. This belief has been reaffirmed by the investment group, which last week described the takeover process as ‘unforeseeably prolonged’. Can you advise if you feel the process was prolonged and what is your response to the investment group’s suggestion that it was?

Speaking to The Athletic’s George Caulkin, Amanda Staveley of PCP commented: “They [the Premier League] were saying ‘you know what, we won’t reject you but we won’t approve you either, so we’ll just sit here for month after month.”

This suggests that the Premier League had no intention of approving or rejecting the takeover and perhaps hoped that the buyers would eventually out of sheer frustration, pull out. Do you accept or reject Ms Staveley’s comments regarding your unwillingness to make a decision, for or against the deal?

Secondly, we are concerned by the number of leaks surrounding the takeover that made it to the press. Supposedly confidential processes, like the Owners’ and Directors test were played out in public and because of this, we believe that an urgent independent investigation into how so much information reached the media, is required.

In summary, we believe that you have failed in your duty to act in the best interests of our club, which is ultimately, a Premier League member. You have failed to consider the key stakeholder in this – us, the fans, throughout this process. We believe the Owners’ and Directors test in its current guise is not fit for purpose. We, like many other Newcastle United supporters feel that the integrity of the Premier League as a competition has been brought into disrepute by your own incompetence to act accordingly and efficiently.

We await your urgent response.

Yours Sincerely,

Toon For Change

(Letter has also been sent to supporter liaison at the Premier League)

