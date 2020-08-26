Opinion

Three Sky Sports pundits lose jobs ahead of new season

Three Sky Sports pundits will be missing when the new season kicks off.

With the broadcaster having cut the trio from the Soccer Saturday show.

Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson are the three who have been dismissed.

In their report, The Mirror say that Sky Sports have been cutting staff numbers recently and that the pundits were told the news on Tuesday.

No confirmation as to whether that will mean reduced numbers on the show hosted by Jeff Stelling or whether they will be replaced. However, if it is part of a plan to cut costs then obviously you assume they won’t bring in others.

Matt le Tissier has confirmed he is leaving:

Enjoyed my time at sky sports, time to look forward to life’s next challenge, thank you for the support down the years and special thanks to the backroom team which include @CazzaEccles @CarlyBassett @tvtrevstats amongst many others, good luck all have a lovely day 😃👍🏼 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) August 26, 2020

In terms of their contributions regarding Newcastle United, I generally didn’t find either le Tissier or Phil Thompson too bad.

However, Charlie Nicholas has taken it upon himself this past season to be a pain in the backside for Newcastle fans. So for me, quite happy to see the former Arsenal player removed.

Charlie Nicholas was one of those pundits who throughout the 2019/20 season reckoned he knew better than Newcastle fans and went to extraordinary lengths to make claims about how good / great Steve Bruce is.

Charlie Nicholas declaring that Steve Bruce had done a better job than Solskjaer, Lampard and Nuno last season.

Even after the season had ended, Charlie Nicholas had this to say only four weeks ago via Sky Sports:

“Some Newcastle fans are questioning how dare we suggest Steve Bruce has done as good a job as Rafa Benitez, but come on guys, he has.

“A lot of people didn’t want him there, didn’t like the style, but I think he’s been more attacking than Rafa.

“Not as well-drilled defensively, but for what he had, and what he’s done, Allan Saint-Maximin’s been a good signing, Miguel Almiron has enjoyed himself, Joelinton’s been a bit of a disaster though.

“He ended up playing a decent attacking style which Newcastle fans would, if they’re sitting over their beer in the stadium, say he did a good job but not as good as Rafa – you’d say really?

“The position he finished in the league?

“There wasn’t even one bit of sweat on the brow about going down, which you got with Rafa.”

