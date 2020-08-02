Opinion

This Newcastle United Takeover WITHOUT Saudi PIF would be the dream scenario

Whilst of course the financial power of the Saudi PIF would/could be (have been) phenomenal in a Newcastle United takeover.

In many ways it could/would be even better if they are not involved.

Whilst some of the coverage from certain journalists has been embarrassing, in terms of suggesting there is some kind of overwhelming duty for Newcastle fans to be actively protesting against the Saudi PIF involvement…

It is at the same time clear that many Newcastle United supporters are uncomfortable with the baggage that comes with money from this source. A regime with a shocking record on human rights, amongst other things.

It is also abundantly clear that even if an NUFC takeover involving the Saudi PIF did / does still happen, the media targeting Newcastle United negatively wouldn’t disappear, it would be guaranteed to only get more intense and more aggressive.

In my ideal world, I think it would be better for the Newcastle United Takeover if it went ahead without the Saudi PIF as part of it.

I know we have already had our fingers badly burnt in thinking one self-made UK billionaire was the perfect new owner/answer.

However, there are many reasons to believe that the takeover going ahead with the Reuben brothers as the key investors would be the perfect scenario.

They are football fans.

They are very wealthy – close to £20billion, second richest in the UK (as per latest Sunday Times rich list).

Maybe most importantly, they already know Newcastle very well.

The Reubens are well established as a significant investor in Newcastle and are currently redeveloping the former Bank of England site on Pilgrim Street as well as The Helix and Stephenson Quarter.

Between them, the developments pledge to bring around 10,000 jobs and more than £600 million in investment.

They also own Newcastle Racecourse as part of its Arena Racing Company.

It would be very difficult to see the Reuben brothers and extended family (David Reuben’s son Jamie had been named as been set to take a leading role in the boardroom) being absent landlords, as has been the case with Mike Ashley.

As for whatever issues the Premier League were using to delay / obstruct the Newcastle United takeover, it is fair to assume that they were all concerning the Saudi PIF, not the Reuben brothers.

Obviously it is something that we have no control over as fans but I would love to think that the Reuben brothers could be persuaded to take over and control Newcastle United. With Amanda Staveley having a minority stake as had been the original plan.

The Reuben brothers clearly have the money to help give an ambitious Newcastle United a very solid base going forward and allow it to be the club it is capable of being, without the need for all that baggage which would come / have come with involvement from the Saudi PIF as well.

It is always easy to spend somebody else’s money but if they had the desire to do so, then the financial side is clearly something the Reuben brothers could handle.

Whilst the media try to portray otherwise, the key thing for Newcastle fans was never about having an owner where it would be money no object, as the Saudi PIF involvement was put forward.

Instead, for the supporters it was all about Mike Ashley leaving and replaced by credible ambitious owners, who would be prepared to work with the fans for a mutually beneficial future.

If the Reuben brothers were prepared to look at buying Newcastle United, they could do so with the knowledge that fan expectation (with the exception of the lunatic fringe) wouldn’t be the instant targeting of Mbappe, Messi, Coutinho, Ronaldo etc etc.

Instead, Newcastle fans would be hoping for / expecting sensible and realistic investment in the Academy, the training ground and of course the playing squad. A long-term strategy to bring success to the club which supporters would fully back.

Newcastle fans would also respond with support in a more tangible way, finally at last having a club where they were comfortable and indeed desperate to spend their money, whether buying merchandise and / or tickets, as well as corporate fans doing the same.

Who knows…maybe we would then have Saudi controlled companies keen to pour fortunes into the club via sponsorship deals |(as Man Utd have done for these past 12 years without a word of criticism or challenge from journalists, the Premier League etc etc).

Speculating further with some blue sky thinking, maybe in only a year or two we will have a different climate where Saudi involvement is concerned. It won’t be too long before the overseas TV broadcasting contracts starting with the 2022/23 Premier League season will be being negotiated, what price the Saudis looking to take that (legally!) off beIN Sports for that region? Maybe down the line a Reuben brothers owned Newcastle United being happy to then sell a small / large part of Newcastle United to the Saudi PIF, if the goalposts had / have moved where the Premier League are concerned?

Whatever the case with the Saudis, separate to them the Reuben brothers did think it was a great move to get involved with Newcastle United to the tune of 10% ownership. Now they just need to be helped to think that bumping that up to 80%, 90%, or even 100%, might be an even better idea.

