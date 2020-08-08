Opinion

This is why I now feel prouder to be a Newcastle United fan than at any time since Keegan in the 90s

I live away.

I haven’t been able to make a match since Prince Albert bundled one in off his shin right in front of me in the heady old days.

But I fancifully like to think I go back to when my Blyth-born dad got carried as a boy over everyone’s heads to the front of the Gallowgate.

And like us all, as a Newcastle United fan I have been depressed and demoralised and disenfranchised and distanced against my will every year since.

But whenever I’m back, for the loss of my dad and other relatives in Northumberland in recent years, I know I’m home.

And in this recent pressure wave behind my club, I feel more at home than I have since those days under Kevin Keegan.

Time to push.

As a fan base, the Premier League have seriously underestimated the groundswell of what they were hoping to brush under the carpet this time.

Corrupt. Colluding. Cartel.

Beholden to the big boys, though supposedly representing the whole league member clubs equally.

At this moment I have never felt as proud of my club and it’s support base since Prince Albert bundled that one in.

Push on.

I surf and this wave feels like a revolution.

Be proud to be part of it, for club and region.

