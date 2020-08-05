Opinion

This is shameful from The Guardian – How they cover Manchester United and Newcastle United in same article

A very illuminating article today on Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The piece appeared in / on The Guardian.

Just a bit of nonsense about transfer gossip but it tells us so much.

This is the Guardian who pride themselves on being the good honest type of journalism, you know…doing things the right way, sense of fair play etc etc.

Daniel Harris of The Guardian covering two Uniteds in very different ways in the same article:

Manchester United

‘…the story that thinks it’s the feelgood story of this summer is Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United. For a while it looked like it was just going to happen, mainly because it is just going to happen. But then we got to the end of Act II, at which point Fredo Woodward made Borussia Dortmund an offer they absolutely could refuse, so they refused it and then someone told everyone. No! All is lost! Just chill, to the next episode.

United also have an interest in acquiring the player they’re all calling the new Lee Hendrie. Aston Villa, though, would like to keep Jack Grealish…’

Newcastle United:

‘Further north, Newcastle plan to rebound from the disappointment of not being owned by human rights abusers, with an oft-mentioned but rarely seen double-swoop. They are keen on Josh King and David Brooks, who are likely to be available for reasonable money, following Bournemouth’s relegation.

But there’s a fair chance both players will have better offers; perhaps a heart-rending petition might persuade them to the contrary.’

Quite incredible what so much of the media think they can get away with when covering Newcastle United, the cheap shots they can aim at NUFC fans to amuse the rest of their audience.

So Daniel Harris and his bosses at The Guardian think it is acceptable to aim these comments at Newcastle fans: ‘rebound from the disappointment of not being owned by human rights abusers’ and ‘perhaps a heart-rending petition might persuade them to the contrary’, for cheap laughs to liven up a lowly piece of transfer gossip?

Mocking the 80,000+ Newcastle fans who have already signed the petition wanting transparency and an explanation as to why the Premier League refused to come to a decision within 17 weeks and according to Amanda Staveley, told her they would basically keep the bidders waiting until they gave up.

Any decent journalist will know fine well that Newcastle fans are desperate to see the back of Mike Ashley. not ‘being owned by human rights abusers’, replacing the current owner is what it is all about. The deal with this consortium is the first one in 13 years where Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club, with all but certainly nobody else willing to pay Ashley’s asking price, this is the only show in town.

Would the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans for example take a different deal that involved only the Reuben brothers and Amanda Staveley, absolutely.

It is ironic that the hilarious Daniel Harris talks about Manchester United in the same piece, without any snide negatives towards their fans.

Newcastle fans have been desperate to get rid of Mike Ashley (after he undermined and forced Kevin Keegan out) since 2008, ironically this exact same time period has seen Manchester United receiving countless millions every year from their longest standing sponsor.

Yes, you’ve guessed it, the ‘human rights abusers’ of the Saudi regime who through the state owned Saudi Telecom have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford for the past 12 years and continue to do so.

Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.

How ironic that The Guardian’s moral ‘guardians’ are happy to mock Newcastle fans as we are stuck in this never ending nightmare under Mike Ashley, whilst happily chatting about the stellar transfers Manchester United might make with the help of their Saudi riches.

You quite literally, couldn’t make it up.

